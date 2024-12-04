There was a time in the not-too-distant past when no one had heard of pickleball, the only place you'd be caught dead in a tennis skirt was on the court, and there were a number of neighborhood tennis shops in the Twin Cities where you could play. get your racket strung, buy a can of balls and choose from a few models of Wilson pump shoes. Michael Lynne, owner of the only independent tennis shop left from that era, remembers it well.

I think there were about nine of us self-employed at the time, and we all just provided great service and built loyal customers,” says Lynne, who opened the Miracle Mile Mall in St. Louis Park in 1990 and still spends most days with his wife works in the store. Mimzy.

In their heyday, these family-owned stores were cornerstones of their communities, like Twin City Tennis on Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. But gradually, most mom and pop stores closed. With the exception of Michael Lynnesthe only options left for local tennis enthusiasts in the 1990s were national sporting goods chains or the pro shops at tennis facilities like the old Northwest Racquet Swim and Health Clubs and, by the 2000s, Life Time.

But could the recent pickleball boom create a convergence of interest in the two sports, and a demand for more specialty stores locally? Alisa Chasewhich recently opened Swing City Racket Sports with her family in Maple Grove thinks so.

Pursuing a love of tennis

When Chase and her husband, Phil, first moved to Minnesota from Texas eight years ago, they found a community with tennis. It was the middle of winter and we weren't sure what to do, so we joined Life Time, she says. Tennis became our social network, our extended family.

The couple fell in love with the sport, joining multiple USTA teams and even organizing a tennis tournament they called the Swing City Open, now an annual tradition with sponsors and all. As their tennis circle continued to expand, they started hearing a common complaint: people were tired of driving so far to string their rackets or find gear. Eventually, after their three daughters became adults, Chase felt she could turn her attention to this passion project they had been working on. This is my turn to have a career, says Chase, who had stayed home to raise the kids. And it's something that really satisfies the entrepreneurial spirit in both of us.

As it turned out, the Chases wouldn't be empty nesters for long. Their oldest daughter, Allison Chadderdon, and her husband, Ryan, had newborn twins and decided to move back to Minnesota to live with the Chases for parental support. Allison handles marketing for the store, Ryan does graphic design and Chase's other daughters, Ashlie and Alivia, help with social media. It's a complete family affair, Chase says.

When asked if the rise of pickleball influenced their decision to open a brick-and-mortar store, Chase answers emphatically. One hundred percent, she says. People think tennis is a dying sport, but I think those two are there [sports] go hand in hand. I meet people all the time who are just starting to play tennis, people who have become interested in tennis because of pickle. I think pickleball will actually grow tennis.

The store has been open since November 20 and offers everything related to tennis and pickleball, from rackets to paddles, pumps and finally clothing plus racket stringing by a certified stringer. Chase says setting up a store was an arduous process that involved hours of working on space layout and design, building relationships with suppliers and figuring out which products to order.

We talked to a lot of people who use the products and got a sense of demand and what people wanted, she says. It was so helpful to get input and support from our built-in focus group.

Staying alive during COVID

Deb Irvine opened her store, Tennis On Selby, in 2010, following in the footsteps of the previous generation of independent stores. (She even employs a racquet stringer for the MacDonald family, owners of the now-closed Twin City Tennis.) She says the business has grown steadily in the 15 years she's lived in St. Paul's Merriam Park East neighborhood.

It's a destination store, she says. You don't necessarily walk by and say, Oh, I'm going to buy a tennis racket. I have a large group of repeat customers and word of mouth is the best advertising. New customers are coming in all the time.

Just as local bike shops benefited from increased interest in COVID-friendly activities, the pandemic was actually quite good for business, Irvine says. Tennis was deemed pandemic-safe, so a lot of people took out their 20-year-old rackets, re-strung them and re-gripped them, so that really kept us going.

Irvine's activities have evolved in recent years since the rise of pickleball. Her customer base immediately increased as the pumps and clothes she already wore for tennis transitioned to pickleball. When it quickly became clear that pickleball wouldn't be a short-lived fad, she started carrying paddles and bags. But mass interest in the sport has also meant that stores like Target now offer skirts and clothes at affordable prices, and that people seem less likely to pay for the kind of designer clothing that Irvine sells. Clothing is the most difficult part of the job right now, she says. Not everyone wants to pay $70 for a skirt anymore.

Pickleball is making its mark

Back in St. Louis Park, OG Michael Lynne has not only joined the pickleball bandwagon, he's come to dominate the space, with one of the largest selections of pickleball paddles in the Midwest and drawing customers from neighboring states. Sales at the store, already healthy due to Lynne's near-exclusivity in the local tennis retail market, have increased along with the popularity of pickleballs, significantly increasing Lynne's customer base.

We had two women from Maine drive all the way here for pickleball [paddles]he says, underscoring the advantage of physical activity over online. People want to feel, touch, see for themselves.

Since opening 35 years ago, Lynne has gradually expanded its presence on Miracle Mile, taking over office space above and below the store. He recently took over even more storage space.

Pickleball has definitely increased our sales volume, says Lynne. It's absolutely insane, and I don't see it slowing down anytime soon, especially with new facilities being built. Pickleball will continue to grow over the next decade.