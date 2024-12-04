Sports
Will Pickleball Revitalize Local Tennis Retail?
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when no one had heard of pickleball, the only place you'd be caught dead in a tennis skirt was on the court, and there were a number of neighborhood tennis shops in the Twin Cities where you could play. get your racket strung, buy a can of balls and choose from a few models of Wilson pump shoes. Michael Lynne, owner of the only independent tennis shop left from that era, remembers it well.
I think there were about nine of us self-employed at the time, and we all just provided great service and built loyal customers,” says Lynne, who opened the Miracle Mile Mall in St. Louis Park in 1990 and still spends most days with his wife works in the store. Mimzy.
In their heyday, these family-owned stores were cornerstones of their communities, like Twin City Tennis on Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. But gradually, most mom and pop stores closed. With the exception of Michael Lynnesthe only options left for local tennis enthusiasts in the 1990s were national sporting goods chains or the pro shops at tennis facilities like the old Northwest Racquet Swim and Health Clubs and, by the 2000s, Life Time.
But could the recent pickleball boom create a convergence of interest in the two sports, and a demand for more specialty stores locally? Alisa Chasewhich recently opened Swing City Racket Sports with her family in Maple Grove thinks so.
Pursuing a love of tennis
When Chase and her husband, Phil, first moved to Minnesota from Texas eight years ago, they found a community with tennis. It was the middle of winter and we weren't sure what to do, so we joined Life Time, she says. Tennis became our social network, our extended family.
The couple fell in love with the sport, joining multiple USTA teams and even organizing a tennis tournament they called the Swing City Open, now an annual tradition with sponsors and all. As their tennis circle continued to expand, they started hearing a common complaint: people were tired of driving so far to string their rackets or find gear. Eventually, after their three daughters became adults, Chase felt she could turn her attention to this passion project they had been working on. This is my turn to have a career, says Chase, who had stayed home to raise the kids. And it's something that really satisfies the entrepreneurial spirit in both of us.
As it turned out, the Chases wouldn't be empty nesters for long. Their oldest daughter, Allison Chadderdon, and her husband, Ryan, had newborn twins and decided to move back to Minnesota to live with the Chases for parental support. Allison handles marketing for the store, Ryan does graphic design and Chase's other daughters, Ashlie and Alivia, help with social media. It's a complete family affair, Chase says.
When asked if the rise of pickleball influenced their decision to open a brick-and-mortar store, Chase answers emphatically. One hundred percent, she says. People think tennis is a dying sport, but I think those two are there [sports] go hand in hand. I meet people all the time who are just starting to play tennis, people who have become interested in tennis because of pickle. I think pickleball will actually grow tennis.
The store has been open since November 20 and offers everything related to tennis and pickleball, from rackets to paddles, pumps and finally clothing plus racket stringing by a certified stringer. Chase says setting up a store was an arduous process that involved hours of working on space layout and design, building relationships with suppliers and figuring out which products to order.
We talked to a lot of people who use the products and got a sense of demand and what people wanted, she says. It was so helpful to get input and support from our built-in focus group.
Staying alive during COVID
Deb Irvine opened her store, Tennis On Selby, in 2010, following in the footsteps of the previous generation of independent stores. (She even employs a racquet stringer for the MacDonald family, owners of the now-closed Twin City Tennis.) She says the business has grown steadily in the 15 years she's lived in St. Paul's Merriam Park East neighborhood.
It's a destination store, she says. You don't necessarily walk by and say, Oh, I'm going to buy a tennis racket. I have a large group of repeat customers and word of mouth is the best advertising. New customers are coming in all the time.
Just as local bike shops benefited from increased interest in COVID-friendly activities, the pandemic was actually quite good for business, Irvine says. Tennis was deemed pandemic-safe, so a lot of people took out their 20-year-old rackets, re-strung them and re-gripped them, so that really kept us going.
Irvine's activities have evolved in recent years since the rise of pickleball. Her customer base immediately increased as the pumps and clothes she already wore for tennis transitioned to pickleball. When it quickly became clear that pickleball wouldn't be a short-lived fad, she started carrying paddles and bags. But mass interest in the sport has also meant that stores like Target now offer skirts and clothes at affordable prices, and that people seem less likely to pay for the kind of designer clothing that Irvine sells. Clothing is the most difficult part of the job right now, she says. Not everyone wants to pay $70 for a skirt anymore.
Pickleball is making its mark
Back in St. Louis Park, OG Michael Lynne has not only joined the pickleball bandwagon, he's come to dominate the space, with one of the largest selections of pickleball paddles in the Midwest and drawing customers from neighboring states. Sales at the store, already healthy due to Lynne's near-exclusivity in the local tennis retail market, have increased along with the popularity of pickleballs, significantly increasing Lynne's customer base.
We had two women from Maine drive all the way here for pickleball [paddles]he says, underscoring the advantage of physical activity over online. People want to feel, touch, see for themselves.
Since opening 35 years ago, Lynne has gradually expanded its presence on Miracle Mile, taking over office space above and below the store. He recently took over even more storage space.
Pickleball has definitely increased our sales volume, says Lynne. It's absolutely insane, and I don't see it slowing down anytime soon, especially with new facilities being built. Pickleball will continue to grow over the next decade.
|
Sources
2/ https://mspmag.com/health-and-fitness/will-pickleball-revive-local-tennis-retail/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SIUE women's tennis players join national rankings
- Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal rejected for second time | BBC News
- 14-year-old Palestinian imprisoned for a year
- After Telangana earthquake, tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and other places | Latest India News
- Does BYU's last position give the Cougars a chance to sneak in? Desert News
- Trump cites Hunter Biden pardon in latest legal bid to overturn hush money conviction
- PM Modi, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The nuances of Test cricket with the pink ball | Cricket news
- Xi pledges to help Nepal improve connectivity
- Baghdad will not be a mere spectator when Sunni radicals take Syria
- Fresno-area teacher dies of rabies after being bitten by a bat in classroom, health officials confirm
- How Imran Khan's polarizing battle with the Pakistani military could actually strengthen democracy