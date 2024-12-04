Sports
Family of Connor Kasin, who died Saturday during a hockey game, is drawing strength from the Long Island community
MASSAPEQUA, NY — A mother and father on Long Island still don't know why their son died this weekend while playing a charity hockey match.
On Tuesday, just days after their immeasurable loss, they spoke with CBS News New York to share what an amazing gift he was to their family and community.
Connor Kasin was playing for his Massapequa High School team in a charity game Saturday night when he lost consciousness on the ice during a break. His parents still don't know what caused his death.
'We keep saying the same thing, for example: was he hit? Did he hit someone in a funny way?' said Mary Kasin.
“[He was] very health conscious. That's why this is mind-boggling,” said Craig Kasin.
Connor Kasin had all the qualities a parent would want
Every photo Craig and Mary Kasin shared was another cherished memory with their three boys, memories they now cherish even more closely after the loss of their middle son.
“We are proud of him, and it will be devastating not to be able to tell him anymore,” Mary Kasin said.
Connor Kasin was a versatile seventeen-year-old who possessed all the qualities a parent would be proud of. They used phrases and words like 'the best', 'very funny', 'always happy' and 'friendly' to describe him.
He was a role model for and was revered by his younger brother.
'Shares a room with him. He's devastated,” Craig Kasin said.
“One where he had his skates on… that was it.”
Connor Kasin was also a beloved friend and teammate who loved hockey.
“Once he got his skates on, that was… that was it,” Mary Kasin said.
A huge New York Islanders fan, Connor was proud of his own jerseys, but none signified his high school team anymore.
“[He] I couldn't wait for this season to start,” said Mary Kasin.
The Massapequa community comes together in support of the Kasin family
As they try to find answers to why their son died, the Kasin family finds strength from their community. Neighbors have shown their support with “Sticks out for Connor,” leaving hockey sticks near the front door of their home, and his teammates have wrapped ribbons around trees on his street.
“I can't say enough [about] the support of everyone, who reached out,” said Mary Kasin. “I always knew he was a great kid, but it's so great to hear others say that.”
As they mourn this immeasurable loss, there is some comfort in knowing that their son was doing what he loved most: playing hockey surrounded by his teammates.
“I will always hold him. He will always be in my heart, but I hope his friends will remember him… because he was fun and he was a great kid. I just don't want him to be forgotten,” Mary said Kasin.
It's clear that Connor Kasin touched many lives. Many are expected to be at the Massapequa funeral home for visitation on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by his funeral on Friday.
