What's at stake in the College Football Playoff? Lots of money.
The money is earmarked for conferences that then distribute it among members.
Getting conferences…
– $4 million per team creating CFP
– $4 million per team in quarterfinals
– $6 million per team in semi-finals
– $6 million per team in the title game
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2024
Sports
Does BYU's last position give the Cougars a chance to sneak in? Desert News
Perhaps more than any other week since the College Football Playoff rankings were released this season, the seeding of the BYU footballs was a real question.
Finally, the Cougars defeated Houston to finish the year 10-2, while upsetting several teams ahead of them in the rankings Clemson, Ohio State, Miami and Tulane.
Could BYU rise high enough to maybe, just maybe, sneak into the College Football Playoff? Or would the committee clearly see the Cougars from the outside looking in?
Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The Year BYU Was Unparalleled”
Get an inclusive look at BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
The answer was the latter.
In the penultimate edition of the 2024 CFP rankings, the Cougars (10-2) are ranked No. 18, up one spot from their No. 19 placement last week, but well outside the top 11.
By comparison, BYU was ranked No. 17 in the latest version of the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.
BYU now ranks 16 in the CFP rankings.
Why are the College Football Playoff rankings important?
As a reminder, since its debut in 2014, the CFP rankings have determined which teams will make the College Football playoffs, which was previously a four-team playoff and is now a twelve-team affair.
While the AP and Coaches Polls have long held a historic place in college football, the only rankings that matter right now are the CFP rankings.
However, in the twelve-team playoff format, a top 12 ranking does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs.
The five highest-ranked conference champions are guaranteed a spot in the 12-team playoffs, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded. Those are expected (though not technically guaranteed) to be the champions of the ACC, the Big 12, the Big Ten and the SEC and then the highest-ranked champion of one of the five Group of Five conferences.
The remaining seven playoff participants are determined by rankings, regardless of conference.
Currently, the four conferences in line for first-round byes are the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and MW, with the Big 12 and AAC vying for the final guaranteed championship spot.
Who else is in the rankings that matters to BYU right now?
The Cougars' regular season is over.
BYU has a pair of notable wins on the road against No. 8 SMU, on the road at Baylor (8-4) and at home against Kansas State (8-4).
BYU scores well ESPN's Strength of Record metricwho comes in at No. 12 overall, which is the best among all Big 12 teams and better than No. 10 Boise State. The Cougars' strength in schedule metrics isn't that bad either, with BYU having the No. 44 toughest schedule in the country, better than Notre Dame, Indiana and SMU.
However, by ranking BYU at No. 18, the committee ensured that the Cougars have no chance of making the playoffs, even with big losses on conference championship weekend.
It's notable that either of No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State don't appear to be in line to move ahead of Boise State. And that's because of the money available for the Big 12 to make this postseason.
For the next two years, conferences will be awarded money based on playoff success.
The higher the rankings a Big 12 team gets, the more likely, at least in theory, they will make the conference more money.
And more money means a better ability to compete with the SEC and Big Ten in the future.
College Football Playoff Standings (December 3)
- Oregon (12-0); Big Ten
- Texel (11-1); SEC
- Penn State (11-1); Big Ten
- Notre Dame (11-1); Independent
- Georgia (10-2); SEC
- Ohio State (10-2); Big Ten
- Tennessee (10-2); SEC
- SMU (11-1); ACC
- Indiana (11-1); Big Ten
- Boise State (11-1); MWC
- Alabama (9-3); SEC
- Miami (FL) (10-2); ACC
- Ole Miss (9-3); SEC
- South Carolina (9-3); SEC
- Arizona State (10-2); Big 12
- Iowa State (10-2); Big 12
- Clemson (9-3); ACC
- BYU (10-2); Big 12
- Missouri (9-3); SEC
- UNLV (10-2); MWC
- Illinois (9-3); Big Ten
- Syracuse (9-3) ACC
- Colorado (9-3); Big 12
- Army (10-1); AAC
- Memphis (10-2), AAC
