Give it up for 2024: Test cricket has had few better years
Let's admit it, cricket fans. We have a moaning problem. In the year 2024, we have had at least two former Test captains, both influential voices, calling for two tiers in Test cricket. Ravi Shastri made the announcement at an event organized by MCC, the body that governs the laws of cricket. Michael Vaughan spoke out in the aftermath of a one-sided situation victory for England against Sri Lanka at Lord's only for England are defeated at The Oval the following week. The underlying assumption is that only a few teams are worth playing against the three or four best teams in the world.
And I see you all. Vaughan and Shastri are far from the only ones to have covered Test cricket. Thousands of you agree. I see the feedback when we do live commentary here at ESPNcricinfo. I had a nag myself once India defeated Sri Lanka all too easily in Sri Lanka in 2017.
The decline of Test cricket seems to have become an industry, and a lack of competitiveness is the stick usually used to beat it. Test cricket may have 99 problems in a world with far more entertainment options than before, but competitiveness, quality or depth are not among them. Not in the big 2024.
This wonderful year was one of the best for this form of the sport. It started with India wins a Test in Cape Towntheir only victory there and only the second defeat for the hosts in their fortress in the past ten years. Almost simultaneously, on a glorious January day, the West Indies and England upset the formidable hosts Australia and India in Brisbane And Hyderabad. Then a dynasty was overthrown New Zealand has whitewashed India in Indiathe home team's first defeat in twelve years. India recovered quickly and won in Perth to send Australia to their first defeat in that stadium. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in Pakistan and has done so has just achieved a historic victory in the West Indies.
There is only one draw in the whole yearand that was thanks to the weather in Trinidad. Even there, South Africa and the West Indies were so enterprising they were just 97 runs or five wickets short of a result. There have been runs scored faster in 2024 than in any other year. Wickets have never fallen so quickly in a year since 1907.
Not so long ago, concerns were raised about the future of the game in Sri Lanka and South Africa. Both sides have allayed the fear of irrelevance thanks to their bowlers, not their superstar batters. At the time of writing it is Sri Lanka has the joint best win-loss ratio this yearAnd South Africa are the heavy favorites to reach the final of the World Test Championship.
The WTC, for which the points system is fairly simple, has reinvigorated teams' commitment to winning. Incentives for signing tests have virtually disappeared. Sometimes this drive to get the most points from one's own Tests has resulted in interesting pitches that tend to get the opposition bowlers involved in the game, which was certainly the case in Pune, Mumbai and Perth, where many more established home attacks were outnumbered by inexperienced units. The current pitches have made away teams much more competitive: the win-loss ratio for away teams was 1.125 in 2021 and is 0.826 in 2024. These two years were great for touring teams; you have to go back more than a decade to find a year with a better profit-loss ratio. And both are WTC years, a sign that the Test tournament has delivered despite inevitable shortcomings.
In a way, Test cricket has responded to the times by dropping some of the nonsense. It gets to the core faster. No more the first two or three days of run-making in Asia and then relying on the pitch to break away for a result. The WTC has only accelerated a trend that began in the mid-2010s.
Let's not forget that athletes will generally get better with time. Diet, training and sports science are all being improved to produce better, fitter and stronger players, especially bowlers. Almost every team has a larger pool of bowlers than in any glorious era of our nostalgia. No longer do you have to forego the new ball and then enjoy a dip in bowling intensity and quality. Dynasties like the one Australia built in the 2000s with two record-breaking runs are now difficult to sustain, not because Australia has become worse, but because the competition has almost always become fiercer.
A bit like how Test cricket has not become weaker, but competition from other sources of entertainment, including cricket, has become stronger. Obviously, Test cricket is not going well. In addition to all the good that came about, this was also a year in which South Africa sent a second-string team to New Zealandnot because of a players' strike, but because they needed their key players to play in Cricket South Africa's domestic T20 competition. The recent test in Durban against Sri Lanka played for barely an audience. The West Indies are still failing to attract the islands' best athletes to cricket.
Most governing bodies continue to keep Test cricket inaccessible. During the Perth Test, Indian fans couldn't believe their luck when Cricket Australia released easily accessible highlights and clips packs of Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's performances. They are not used to this during Tests in India. Unlike baseball and basketball, where open access to advanced data and footage gives fans a sense of ownership of the sport, cricket continues to shoot itself in the foot by remaining exclusivist to its teams and unfriendly to its consumers.
And yet the sport and its practitioners remain resilient and constantly evolving to ensure that the longest format gets the best out of them at most times. This year is no coincidence; it is a result of the quality and depth of the playing field. And 2024 isn't even over yet; the greatest rivalry of our time has yet to play out, along with South Africa's quest for a WTC final.
