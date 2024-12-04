Ohio State, Alabama top winners, losers

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings show how the race for the 12-team field has shaped up, with only conference championship games remaining in the regular season.

With at least eight and perhaps nine teams already in place, there should be little controversy over the final rankings as the favorites take care of business on Friday and Saturday.

But the mess lurks around the corner. Based on Tuesday night's rankings, the one game that could throw the entire debate into chaos is the ACC championship game between No. 8 SMU and No. 17 Clemson. After pulling away with help from No. 12 Miami and No. 22 Syracuse, the Tigers were able to snag a fourth bid from the SEC by eliminating the Mustangs.

Another game with heavy playoff implications will take place in the Mountain West, where No. 10 Boise State and No. 20 UNLV will meet for the second time this season.

And the biggest takeaway from Tuesday night concerns Ohio State, which fell to No. 6 after losing to rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Alabama lead winners and losers from the latest playoff rankings:

Winners

State of Ohio

Dropping just four spots from last week is a huge win for the Buckeyes, who are now in line to host an opening round playoff game despite Saturday's loss and subsequent fourth place in the Big Ten. The committee looked past that miserable end to the regular season and focused on Ohio States' two big wins against No. 3 Penn State and No. 9 Indiana. Another advantage in the comparison with No. 7 Tennessee is each team's losses: No. 1 Oregon and Michigan for the Buckeye against Arkansas and No. 5 Georgia for the Volunteers. That's an equation that favored Ohio State.

Alabama

The No. 11 Crimson flood were able to stay well ahead of No. 14 South Carolina despite the Gamecocks rivalry win against Clemson. Based on the precedent set Tuesday night, Alabama remains next in line to earn a playoff bid if one spot opens up after the conference championships are held this weekend. The only outcome that would derail Alabama's chances is Clemson winning the ACC, as SMU appears to be in position to earn an at-large bid with a loss. Two ACC teams in the bracket would result in just three SEC teams, leaving the Tide as the first team.

UNLV

That UNLV moved up to No. 20 all but guarantees that the winner of the Mountain West will finish as the top-ranked team in the Group of Five. The Rebels were helped by Tulane's loss to No. 25 Memphis, which left the Green Wave out of play-off contention and robbed the No. 24 army's chance to add a much-needed victory. Although UNLV was in line for a playoff bid by defeating Boise State, it would not get an opening-round bye as the fourth-highest conference champion; that last spot would most likely be taken by the Big 12 winner.

Losers

Army

You have to wonder what could have happened: If Army had pulled off a huge upset of No. 4 Notre Dame two weeks ago and Tulane had topped Memphis, you could have come up with a scenario in which the Black Knights would have joined the Mountain West winner as the second Group of Five team in the field. Now four spots south of UNLV, Army has increasing odds of clinching a playoff berth. But there's still plenty to play for, starting with a chance at the first conference crown in program history before meeting rival Navy to end the regular season.

South Carolina

The hottest team in the SEC and one of the red-hot teams in the entire FBS will ultimately be eliminated from the playoffs by two key losses: to Alabama and No. 13 Mississippi. It's hard to complain about the Gamecocks rankings when all three teams have the same record and the Tide and Rebels own the head-to-head tiebreaker. But South Carolina did well, making it six straight with three wins against teams in this week's rankings, and it would have been a very tough matchup for any opening-round opponent.