Reaction to the College Football Playoff Rankings: SEC love prevails again as Alabama moves ahead of Miami in the top 25

ACC's branding problems struck again. And the SEC was once again given the benefit of the doubt.

Same as it ever was, right?

That was the sentiment that emerged after ACC Country on Tuesday College football Playoffs penultimate ranking powered a three-loss Alabama team over a two-loss Miami. If SMU beats Clemson in Saturday's ACC Championship, the ACC will have just one team in the competition Playoff field with 12 teams while the SEC gets four.

For a conference that just a week ago looked like it could land three teams, that's a devastating blow. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said the conference was “shocked and disappointed.” Miami fell six spots to No. 12. For the second year in a row, it appears an ACC team will miss the cut in favor of an Alabama team that suffered an additional loss. Last year, a 13-0 Florida State team was eliminated by a 12-1 SEC champion from Alabama after Jordan Travis' injury.

Miami trailing Alabama this year is an especially tough pill to swallow given the Hurricanes' easy schedule and star quarterback Cam Ward. All Miami had to do was beat Syracuse to get on the field, regardless of what it did against SMU in the ACC Championship.

The ACC, that's gone search for solutions to solve perceived brand problemsthe Hurricanes desperately needed that. For a conference that was largely buoyed by Dabo Swinney's Clemson run in the 2010s, “The U” making the playoffs would have been major celebrity for the ACC. It would prove that the steps the conference took to promote its brand were working.

Instead, Miami is out after blowing a 21-0 lead in the 42-38 loss to the Dutch. Alabama is the biggest beneficiary of Miami's late collapse.

Is Alabama a particularly good team? No, although it's hard to identify great teams, with NIL bringing more and more parity to college football. Alabama briefly looked like perhaps the best team in the country in a thrilling home victory over Georgia. It posted impressive wins over No. 19 Missouri and LSU. It didn't look close to being a playoff team, though, in a 24-3 road loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago that felt like it should have destroyed the Tide's playoff chances. The loss to 6-6 Vanderbilt was a shock to the system and enough to eliminate a contender in the previous four-team series as well.

But the committee considered Alabama's big wins more important than Miami's unimpressive resume. Selection committee chairman Warde Manuel highlighted the Tide's 3-1 record against the top 25 teams, while Miami was 0-1. Syracuse moved into the top 25 at No. 22 after Saturday's win over the Hurricanes. Alabama also had a better resume (10) than Miami (14), despite the additional loss.

Does a 9-3 Alabama team with losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt deserve to be in the playoffs? Not really.

But the more important question is whether it deserves to be above Miami.

It is clear that the selection committee thinks so.

As far as they're concerned, the Tide's wins over Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri are better than anything Miami has accomplished this season. The ACC's rebuttal is that you can only play the teams on your schedule, but that doesn't change the fact that tough schedules should be rewarded. The team with the better wins was given the edge over Miami's argument that its two losses — both on the road and by a total of nine points — justified their inclusion over Alabama's three losses, the most recent of which was by 21 points. Without a win in the top 25, two losses proved too much for the committee to field Miami.

The problem is that the selection committee was again inconsistent in its approach. If Alabama was given the benefit of the doubt over Miami, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 14 South Carolina, the SEC's other three-loss teams, should also be in that line. Ole Miss (No. 5 Georgia) and South Carolina (No. 17 Clemson) both have better wins than anything Miami has achieved. Bolstered by rising quarterback LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina is currently the hottest team in the SEC, but out of the playoff mix.

Here's how Manuel explained these rankings:

In Miami they have had a very good season until the last three weeks. They've lost two in the last three weeks. For example, Mississippi has a win against Georgia, as you know, a win against South Carolina. But they have a loss to Kentucky, the overtime loss to LSU. Sometimes their offense puts up a lot of points, but the defense leads the nation in sacks. Miami, top offense in the country with 44 points and over 500 yards per game. So it's very close. It's not just one data point over another. We're just trying to take a look – not trying; we do look at their oeuvre to evaluate them and make decisions. Obviously, Mississippi will be ahead of South Carolina with the same record. When we evaluated them, this is how the votes came out in terms of Miami, Mississippi and then South Carolina.

Even more concerning for the ACC was Manuel's answer about whether an 11-1 SMU team, currently ranked No. 9, could fall below Alabama with a loss to Clemson in the ACC title game.

“Potentially,” said Manuel.

If that were to happen — and it would make sense if you follow the committee's rankings, as SMU would have a similar resume to 10-2 Miami — it would also put into serious question the value of playing in conference championship games if the loser were to can be beaten. from the field. It would also be especially painful for the ACC if No. 5 Georgia could lose the SEC Championship, have three losses and still get in with an SMU team out with two losses. Penalizing a team like SMU in favor of a three-loss Alabama team could destroy the conference championship games in the long run if that logic were applied everywhere.

But the lesson the committee reminded everyone Tuesday night is that the benefit of the doubt will always go to Alabama through the ACC. If SMU loses on Saturday, it could find out the hard way, just as new conference rival Miami did.