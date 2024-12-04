Connect with us

Bringing Jewish table tennis back into shape

If there is one sport that can boast a successful, trophy-laden history within the Jewish community, it is table tennis.

Team Maccabi GB has enjoyed great success at Maccabiah and the European Games over the years, while members of the community have always picked up bats and headed to local clubs.

Fast forward to the present and the Maccabi GB Table Tennis Club is now the place to go for beginners and professionals, young and old.

The club, based in the Stanley Cohen Center (formerly known as Kulanu), has been around for years but took a hiatus due to the building's renovation during the Covid period. The club restarted in mid-2023 and control of the building is now more formally in the hands of Maccabi GB. When clarity was created about what the future of table tennis would mean in partnership with Maccabi GB, Joe Kaye and Jacob Sobel took the initiative to slowly revive the club and get people playing and enjoying the sport again.

The club is in good hands, with Kaye, the head coach of Maccabi GB Table Tennis, having trained and played the sport for around 12 years. Starting as a beginner and working his way up to competing in local, regional and national competitions, along with tournaments, he is one of many coaches who have passed on their skills and knowledge to rising stars, alongside Mel Davidson, Rafi Marom, Jeremy Banks and Eli Baraty .

Kaye says popularity in the sport has taken a slight hit due to Covid-19, but now believes the trend will return. Jacob and I decided to restart the small-scale training in 2023, which coincided with a rise in its popularity, which I would say is strong, although it used to be much bigger from an actively competitive feeling. In the local league (Wembley and Harrow League) there were at least seven teams of enthusiastic Jewish table tennis players competing in various divisions, while the annual Maccabi GB table tennis tournaments were always hugely popular. However, there are still many Jewish table tennis players across the country who enjoy the sport and often play at a competitive level.

The Tuesday evening sessions the club hosts are, in Kaye's words, a dedicated space for intensive training for players who are genuinely committed to learning and improving their game. The first hour focuses on drills and drills that hone the fundamentals of the game, such as forehand/backhand topspin, movement and consistency. The second focuses on more technical aspects, such as understanding spin; services; service return, multi-ball training, competitions and match play education.

Most current players have just completed primary and secondary school and are starting to play in the local league. Kaye believes this will allow them to foster a competitive spirit that is important for the development of all young children.

With table tennis scheduled for the JCC Games, European Maccabi Games and Maccabiah Games, Kaye feels there is plenty of incentive for those taking part in the Tuesday evening sessions to realize their dreams of competing on the national and international stage.

Proud of the way he has seen the club grow, he says: It comes from the enthusiasm and work of myself and Maccabi to attract more players. The fact that we have a great room, with more than six tables, means that there is always room for everyone to join in, have fun and play.

The hope is that the club can also act as an incubator or development platform for future Jewish stars of the sport, unearthing gems that could shine at future Maccabiah or European Games. The club can certainly nurture new Jewish talent, but that in itself is very difficult as to be a star you have to play regularly, says Kaye. In all sports, training in different locations and different environments is absolutely necessary, but the Maccabi GB venue can play a great role in improving the skills of beginners, intermediate and advanced players with its great facilities and top-level experienced coaches. The Tuesday sessions attempt to focus on producing talented participants, but it is also within Maccabi GB's remit to attract and engage more Jewish players in the sport. Having fun is very important and empowering yourself too, but I think a culture of dedicated, hardworking training and dedication to the sport is the best atmosphere to create for those who want to train.

On what he hopes the club can achieve in the next twelve months, he says: I would like to keep the current squad of players playing for Maccabi in the local league so that they remain hungry and ready to climb the local league ladder climb. and hopefully provide them with more competitive opportunities.

The restart of the Maccabi GB table tennis circuit has given birth to a new generation of players. I expect the location to become more popular in the coming months and years. In previous years the club has been a great place for anyone with table tennis skills to come and play, hopefully that can happen again among members of the local league and area.

