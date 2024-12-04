PAK vs ZIM: Another clash with Zimbabwe, another record broken in Pakistani cricket history | Cricket news





Sufian Good (AP Photo) The Pakistani wrist spinner, Sufi Muqeem led his team to a resounding 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Bulawayo, securing the series win. The match took place on Tuesday.

Muqeem's exceptional bowling career saw him claim five wickets for just three runs in his four overs. Zimbabwe's innings fell apart quickly as they were bowled out for just 57 runs in 12.4 overs. They had started out promisingly at first.

The 25-year-old's remarkable figures are now the best ever recorded by a Pakistani bowler in T20I cricket. He surpassed Umar Gul's previous record of 5 wickets for 6 runs. Gul achieved this feat twice, against New Zealand and South Africa.

This five-wicket haul is Muqeem's first in T20Is, putting him in an exclusive group of Pakistani bowlers alongside Umar Gul and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan chased the target comfortably in just 33 balls and reached 61 without losing any wickets. Openers Saim Ayub (36) and Omair Yousuf (22) made the chase easy. This win followed their 57-run victory in the first T20I on Sunday.

Zimbabwe's opening batsmen, Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16), made a solid start, scoring 37 runs for the first wicket in four overs. They were the only Zimbabwean batsmen to reach double figures.

The dismissal of both openers within five balls caused a dramatic collapse, with Zimbabwe losing their remaining wickets for just 20 runs. Muqeem's devastating spell was the main cause of this collapse.

Marumani was caught at cover point by Tayyab Tahir, while Bennett was dismissed by Irfan Khan at deep square leg at the Queens Sports Club.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe's experienced all-rounder and often their key batsman, was dismissed for just three runs. Abbas Afridi bowled him and uprooted his stump.

Raza was one of four Zimbabwean bowlers who struggled to contain Pakistan's opening batsmen, Ayub and Yousuf. The Pakistan openers have hit ten boundaries including six each during their short but effective partnership.

Ayub's boundary beyond the backward point sealed the comprehensive victory for Pakistan.

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled for Thursday. After this series, Pakistan will embark on an eight-match tour of South Africa. The tour includes matches across all formats, with two Test matches.

