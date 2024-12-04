



The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday evening. The Oregon ducks at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play, retains the No. 1 spot in the rankings after a 49-21 win over Washington to close the regular season. The Ducks, the only remaining undefeated team in FBS play, will take on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. A great commotion followed State of Ohio 's unforeseen loss to Michigan, as the Texas Longhorns moved up one spot and now hold the No. 2 ranking, while Penn State sits at No. 3. Notre Dame is ranked No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings, while Georgia rounds out the top five. Here's a look at the fifth set of CFP rankings: 1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Our Lady

5. Georgia

6. State of Ohio

7. Tennessee

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Ole ma'am

14. South Carolina

15. State of Arizona

16. The state of Iowa

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. Missouri

20. UNLV

21. Illinois

22.Syracuse

23. Colorado

24. Army

25.Memphis Now that the fifth set of CFP rankings is live, here's a look at what the projected range would look like: 1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee) 2.Texas: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana) 3. SME: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama) 4. Boise State: Bye (then plays against the winner of 5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State) 5. Penn State vs 12. State of Arizona 6. Notre Dame vs 11. Alabama 7. Georgia vs 10.Indiana 8. Ohio State vs 9. Tennessee First two teams out:

Miami

Ole ma'am [Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .] Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/college-football/college-football-playoff-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos