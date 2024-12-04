Sports
Miami's playoff hopes are dwindling as Alabama rises in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
Miami's playoff hopes took an almost permanent nosedive, while Alabama's got a boost Tuesday night the latest rankings before the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket takes place next weekend.
The Hurricanes (10-2) moved back six spots to No. 12, the first team in the expected bracket, after their second loss of the season. They are one spot behind the Crimson Tide (9-3), who won last week and moved up two spots to No. 11, where they are projected as the last team in and fourth out of the Southeastern Conference.
To make matters worse for the Canes, Michigan selection committee chairman and athletic director Warde Manuel said there was no way for them to skip Alabama since neither team is playing next weekend. The chances of them moving up based on lopsided results in the conference title games over the weekend are virtually zero.
The Miami-Alabama sorting was the strongest indication yet that the selection committee is looking at more than just wins and losses, but also the strength of schedule and other factors that appear to give the SEC an edge.
We still think Miami is a very strong team, Manuel said. It came down to a difference in their body of work… not just wins, not just losses, but the entire season and how those teams performed.
He mentioned three key data points: Alabama was 3-1 against current Top 25 teams and Miami is 0-1; Alabama is 6-1 against winning teams, while Miami is 4-2; and Miami has lost two of its last three games.
Oregon remained at No. 1 for the fifth straight week and will enter Saturday's Big Ten title game against Penn State as the only undefeated team in major college football.
The seedings for the first 12-team college football playoffs will be determined Sunday, the day after the conference title games. The playoffs begin on December 20 and the title game takes place on January 20 in Atlanta.
Ohio State fell four spots to No. 6 after the loss to Michigan.
That moved Texas up one spot to No. 2, Penn State to No. 3, Notre Dame to No. 4 and Georgia to No. 5.
The selection committee almost labeled the Big 12 as a one-bid league, moving Arizona State and Iowa State up just one spot each to Nos. 15 and 16.
The top five ranked conference champions receive guaranteed bids, meaning the winner of the Big 12 title game will be in the top 12 even if it doesn't reach the top 12, another factor in Miami's likely elimination.
SMU has moved up to No. 8 after a nine-game winning streak and is the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conferences, but is still potentially vulnerable if it loses the title game to No. 17 Clemson.
Where else does the core of this week's drama come from? the SEC.
Alabama is just two weeks removed from an ugly 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. The Tide still got better treatment than Miami, which lost 42-38 at Syracuse last week with a spot in the ACC title game on the line.
Also in the SEC, Mississippi ranked 13th and South Carolina ranked 14th, answering the question of how deep the committee was willing to go into the SEC pool. Neither team has another chance to build its resume.
Other rankings: No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Boise State. The projected bracket includes four teams each from the Big Ten and SEC and one each from the ACC, Mountain West and Big 12, plus independent Notre Dame.
Important matches this week
SEC: This will be tough for the loser of Texas vs. Georgia. The Longhorns are too highly ranked to miss the playoffs, although a loss would leave them 0-2 against Georgia and 11-0 against everyone else, and they also have the conference's easiest schedule. It would be a third loss for Georgia, but it doesn't seem likely the committee will punish the Bulldogs for playing in the title game.
Big 12, Mountain West: The winner of ASU-Iowa State is still likely to be left out of the group of four conference champions to receive first-round byes unless UNLV upsets Boise State.
ACC: If Clemson beats SMU, the 17th-ranked team will be placed in the bracket and the ACC will become a potential snub for the second year in a row. (Remember Florida State last season?)
Projected first-round matchups
Based on this week's rankings. Teams ranked by seed.
No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Penn State: This matchup between two teams that no one wants to play right now highlights the clear benefits of avoiding the first round, which is still possible for both.
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State: What could be worse for Ohio State fans than hearing Rocky Top blaring through their home stadium after a loss?
No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Notre Dame: Bear Bryant went 0-4 vs. the Fighting Irish. Alabama won both of its 21st century games in the playoffs.
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Georgia: The Hoosiers welcome to the big time would come between the hedges.
