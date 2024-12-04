How about it! Gosford scores a six for disability inclusion with Blind Cricket





Summary A strong line-up of Central Coast community leaders and local identities are ready to take their place in the Community All Stars side to take on the NDIS Social Futures team in the annual Blind Cricket Community Challenge on Friday, December 6, to mark Gosford's Adcock Park's International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPwD). A strong line-up of Central Coast community leaders and local identities are ready to take their place in the Community All Stars side to take on the NDIS Social Futures team in the annual Blind Cricket Community Challenge on Friday, December 6, in honor of Gosford's Adcock Park of International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPwD). Organized by NDIS partner Social Futures in collaboration with Blind sports and recreationthe Blind Cricket Community Challenge presents a sport played worldwide, while raising awareness and understanding of the 5.5 million people (1 in 5) with a disability in Australia. Former New South Wales Blind Cricket Team captain and Social Futures Community Development Coordinator Scott Jones said the competition is heating up heading into its third year. The Blind Cricket Community Challenge offers participants the chance to wear experiential glasses that simulate various vision disorders, and players bowl under the arm with an audible ball so others on the field can hear it coming, Scott said. With scores at one apiece, this third match will break the tie as both sides gear up for a spirited rematch. Each side will be captained by a professional athlete from Blind Cricket Australiawith lots of good tips along the way. The entire community is invited to start the day at 11am with a come-and-try session, with all welcome to bat and bowl on the field, where experts will be on hand to guide participants. Enjoy tandem bike rides designed for people with visual impairments, meet guide dogs and enjoy a free barbecue lunch before the big race starts at 1pm. Reflecting on this year's United Nations IDPwD theme Strengthening the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable futureScott said the skills developed by players benefit both on and off the field. As a former captain of the NSW Blind Cricket team, I have seen first-hand how sport develops leadership skills in people with disabilities, Scott said. Playing blind cricket teaches adaptability, strategic thinking and promotes teamwork. These are qualities that players carry with them off the field and into leadership roles in our communities. Disabled sports are a great way for people to connect and meet new friends, spend some extra time enjoying the outdoors and improve health and fitness. NDIS partner Social Futures is also offering The Blind Cricket Experience as a free initiative for NSW schools. For more information visit Social Futures Blind Cricketor, call 1800 719 625. Media and Interview Questions: Kylie Perrett | [email protected] | 0427 556 892

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://socialfutures.org.au/howzat-gosford-hits-a-six-for-disability-inclusion-with-blind-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos