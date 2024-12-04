Sports
World record holder Jacinta Carroll inducted into VU Sport Hall of Fame
Since finishing runner-up at the Moomba Masters in 2013 and becoming an inductee into Victoria University Sports' 20th Hall of Fame, Jacinta Carroll has won every professional water ski jumping event she has competed in, including five world championships.
Her unprecedented run includes 11 consecutive Moomba Masters titles and seven consecutive US Masters titles. The latter series only came to an end after an enforced absence in 2021 due to COVID-related travel restrictions.
After finishing second at the 2011 World Championships, Jacinta won five consecutive world titles between 2013 and 2021. She has held the world record since 2015, breaking it five times, and in 2021 became the first woman to jump 200 meters. feet.
In addition to the Victoria University Full Blue (a symbol of excellence earned by student athletes for competition at the highest level), Jacinta was twice named the university's Female Athlete of the Year, received the Outstanding Student Alumni Award and was the inaugural academic training from the VU. and Sporting Excellence Awardee.
Jacinta obtained her degree in three years with excellent academic results; while winning World Championships, US Masters and Moomba Masters titles. The Academic and Sporting Excellence Award has since carried Jacinta's name.
As of 2021, Jacinta has chosen not to compete outside Australia, prioritizing her career as a physiotherapist and her young family over internationally competitive water skiing. Her last competitions outside Australia were in 2021, where Jacinta secured her fifth consecutive world title. In March 2024, Jacinta officially stopped water ski jumping.
Jacinta said she was very honored to receive the award.
I attended university from 2012 to 2015, and there weren't many universities that could be as flexible as Victoria University was for me. I would like to say a huge thank you to Scott Cashmere because without his support, guidance and problem solving I would not have been able to complete my studies full time, said Jacinta.
I'd like to congratulate every nominee and award recipient in the crowd tonight. If you are invited here tonight, it means that you are achieving real success in both your sports and your studies. Unfortunately, most sports will not support you financially.
So congratulations on enrolling in college and earning a degree that will one day support your future, while having fun and competing at the highest level you can possibly achieve.
Honor
International representation
- 5 x World Record Holder (current)
- 5x World Champion
World records
- 193 58.8 m May 17, 2015 Sunset Lakes Groveland, Florida
- 194 59.1 m May 17, 2015 Sunset Lakes Groveland, Florida
- 194 59.2 m September 26, 2016 Lake Grew, Polk City, Florida
- 198 60.3 m September 26, 2016 Lake Grew, Polk City, Florida
- 201 61.3 M Oct 31, 2021 McCormicks Polk City Florida
World Championship titles
- 2013 Santiago, Chile
- 2015 Chapala, Mexico
- 2017 Paris, France
- 2019 Putrajaya, Malaysia
- 2021 Groveland, USA
US Masters titles
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
- Moomba Masters titles
- 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024
- Representing the Australian Water Ski Open team since 2009
Other
- 2018 Australian Weightlifting Championships, National Champion (59 kg)
Recognition
- Victoria University Sport Award 2012 – Completely blue
- Victoria University Sport Award 2012 – Sportswoman of the Year
- Victoria University Sport Award 2013 – Sportswoman of the Year
- 2013 Victoria University Outstanding Student Alumni Award
- 2014 Victoria University Sport Award – Award for academic and sporting excellence
- 2014 Victoria University Elite High Performance Scholarship holder
- 2014 Victoria Institute of Sport Athlete Career and Education Award
- International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation – Female Waterskier of the Decade (2010-2019)
Victoria University
- 2014 Bachelor of Human Movement Sciences and Movement Sciences
Physiotherapy
- Current physio for Queensland Academy of Sport and Tennis Australia
- Head Physiotherapist Brisbane Lions Academy 2019-2022
- QLD U17 AFL Team 2020-2021
- Junior and Senior Australian Water Ski Team
- Australia, Queensland and Cougars Weightlifting athletes
Hall of Fame
|Year of introduction
|Athlete's name
|Sport
|2023
|Elle Steele PLY
|Swimming
|2022
|Josh HoseOAM
|Wheelchair rugby
|2019
|Miao Miao
|Table tennis
|2018
|Ali Abdo
|Wrestling
|2017
|Mel Jones OAM
|Cricket
|2016
|Kelvin Templeton
|AFL
|2015
|Julie Corletto
|Netball
|2014
|John Butkiewicz
|Lacrosse
|2013
|Lucas Doerner
|Hockey
|2012
|Tony Dodemaide OAM
|Cricket
|2011
|Brad Johnson
|Australian rules
|2010
|Peter Thomson AO, CBE
|Golf
|2008
|Rachel Dacy
|Pole vault
|2007
|Danny Morseu
|Basketball
|2006
|Campbell Rose
|Sailing
|2005
|Larry Sengstock
|Basketball
|2004
|Rebecca Sullivan
|Judo
|2003
|Mike McKay OAM
|Rowing
|2002
|Andrew Gaze AM
|Basketball
|
