World record holder Jacinta Carroll inducted into VU Sport Hall of Fame





Since finishing runner-up at the Moomba Masters in 2013 and becoming an inductee into Victoria University Sports' 20th Hall of Fame, Jacinta Carroll has won every professional water ski jumping event she has competed in, including five world championships. Her unprecedented run includes 11 consecutive Moomba Masters titles and seven consecutive US Masters titles. The latter series only came to an end after an enforced absence in 2021 due to COVID-related travel restrictions. After finishing second at the 2011 World Championships, Jacinta won five consecutive world titles between 2013 and 2021. She has held the world record since 2015, breaking it five times, and in 2021 became the first woman to jump 200 meters. feet. In addition to the Victoria University Full Blue (a symbol of excellence earned by student athletes for competition at the highest level), Jacinta was twice named the university's Female Athlete of the Year, received the Outstanding Student Alumni Award and was the inaugural academic training from the VU. and Sporting Excellence Awardee. Jacinta obtained her degree in three years with excellent academic results; while winning World Championships, US Masters and Moomba Masters titles. The Academic and Sporting Excellence Award has since carried Jacinta's name. As of 2021, Jacinta has chosen not to compete outside Australia, prioritizing her career as a physiotherapist and her young family over internationally competitive water skiing. Her last competitions outside Australia were in 2021, where Jacinta secured her fifth consecutive world title. In March 2024, Jacinta officially stopped water ski jumping. Jacinta said she was very honored to receive the award. I attended university from 2012 to 2015, and there weren't many universities that could be as flexible as Victoria University was for me. I would like to say a huge thank you to Scott Cashmere because without his support, guidance and problem solving I would not have been able to complete my studies full time, said Jacinta. I'd like to congratulate every nominee and award recipient in the crowd tonight. If you are invited here tonight, it means that you are achieving real success in both your sports and your studies. Unfortunately, most sports will not support you financially. So congratulations on enrolling in college and earning a degree that will one day support your future, while having fun and competing at the highest level you can possibly achieve. Honor International representation 5 x World Record Holder (current)

5x World Champion World records 193 58.8 m May 17, 2015 Sunset Lakes Groveland, Florida

194 59.1 m May 17, 2015 Sunset Lakes Groveland, Florida

194 59.2 m September 26, 2016 Lake Grew, Polk City, Florida

198 60.3 m September 26, 2016 Lake Grew, Polk City, Florida

201 61.3 M Oct 31, 2021 McCormicks Polk City Florida World Championship titles 2013 Santiago, Chile

2015 Chapala, Mexico

2017 Paris, France

2019 Putrajaya, Malaysia

2021 Groveland, USA US Masters titles 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Moomba Masters titles

2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024

Representing the Australian Water Ski Open team since 2009 Other 2018 Australian Weightlifting Championships, National Champion (59 kg) Recognition Victoria University Sport Award 2012 – Completely blue

Victoria University Sport Award 2012 – Sportswoman of the Year

Victoria University Sport Award 2013 – Sportswoman of the Year

2013 Victoria University Outstanding Student Alumni Award

2014 Victoria University Sport Award – Award for academic and sporting excellence

2014 Victoria University Elite High Performance Scholarship holder

2014 Victoria Institute of Sport Athlete Career and Education Award

International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation – Female Waterskier of the Decade (2010-2019) Victoria University 2014 Bachelor of Human Movement Sciences and Movement Sciences Physiotherapy Current physio for Queensland Academy of Sport and Tennis Australia

Head Physiotherapist Brisbane Lions Academy 2019-2022

QLD U17 AFL Team 2020-2021

Junior and Senior Australian Water Ski Team

Australia, Queensland and Cougars Weightlifting athletes Hall of Fame Year of introduction Athlete's name Sport 2023 Elle Steele PLY Swimming 2022 Josh HoseOAM Wheelchair rugby 2019 Miao Miao Table tennis 2018 Ali Abdo Wrestling 2017 Mel Jones OAM Cricket 2016 Kelvin Templeton AFL 2015 Julie Corletto Netball 2014 John Butkiewicz Lacrosse 2013 Lucas Doerner Hockey 2012 Tony Dodemaide OAM Cricket 2011 Brad Johnson Australian rules 2010 Peter Thomson AO, CBE Golf 2008 Rachel Dacy Pole vault 2007 Danny Morseu Basketball 2006 Campbell Rose Sailing 2005 Larry Sengstock Basketball 2004 Rebecca Sullivan Judo 2003 Mike McKay OAM Rowing 2002 Andrew Gaze AM Basketball

