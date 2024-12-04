Sports
End of regular season edition
SALT LAKE CITY– It's time for another installment of the Big 12 football power rankings.
The league of chaos made for a memorable regular season with plenty of twists and turns. Arizona State and Iowa State came out on top. They'll compete this Saturday in Arlington for a chance to play in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Big 12 Football Power Rankings, 2024 Season: Week 15
Here are our power rankings in the Big 12 entering Championship Week.
1. Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)
Last week's power rankings: No. 1
Arizona State 49, Arizona 7
This week: vs. Iowa State | Big 12 Championship Game | 10am (MST) | ABC
Arizona State is flying high in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sun Devils are one of the best stories in college football this year.
2. Iowa State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)
Last week's power rankings: No. 2
Iowa State 29, Kansas State 21
This week: vs. Arizona State | Big 12 Championship Game | 10am (MST) | ABC
Iowa State's first-ever 10-win season is another feather in the cap for Matt Campbell. Iowa State has posted winning records in the Big 12 in seven of the past eight seasons. They are perhaps the most consistent program in the league right now.
3. Colorado (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 4 (up 1)
Colorado 52, Oklahoma 0
Next: Bowl game
The Heisman Trophy should be a wrap and go to Travis Hunter.
4. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 3 (down 1)
BYU 30, Houston 18
Next: Bowl game
BYU's 10-win season is something to celebrate. But there's a sense of disappointment after being so close to the Big 12 Championship Game.
5. Baylor (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 6 (up 1)
Baylor 45, Kansas 17
Next: Bowl game
What a turnaround for Baylor in this six-game winning streak. And to think, two of their three Big 12 losses were to teams one possession above them in the standings.
6. TCU (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 8 (up 2)
TCU 20, Cincinnati 13
Next: Bowl game
The Horned Frogs have regained some momentum heading into the postseason.
7. Texas Tech (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 10 (up 3)
Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15
Next: Bowl game
Texas Tech's first eight-win regular season since Mike Leach was the head coach.
8. Kansas State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 7 (down 1)
Iowa State 29, Kansas State 21
Next: Bowl game
K-State will always be a threat in this conference. But they failed to finish this season, losing three of their last four games.
9. Kansas (5-7, 4-5 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 5 (down 4)
Baylor 45, Kansas 17
Season over
The hot streak for Kansas ended in Waco and resulted in a bowl-less season. Replacing star RB Devin Neal will be a tall order.
10. West Virginia (6-6, 5-4 Big 12)
Last week's power rankings: No. 9
Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15
Next: Bowl game
The Neal Brown era is over in Morgantown. After the loss to Texas Tech, it was probably time to close out the regular season.
11. Houston (4-8, 3-6 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 13 (up 2)
BYU 30, Houston 18
Season over
Houston is built on defense under Willie Fritz. If the Cougs get the OC hire right, they should be back in bowl contention.
12. Cincinnati (5-7, 3-6 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 11 (down 1)
TCU 20, Cincinnati 13
Season over
Year two under head coach Scott Satterfield ends with a five-game losing streak and another season without a bowl game.
13. Utah (5-7, 2-7 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 15 (up 2)
Utah 28, UCF 14
Season over
The victory in the season finale at UCF was a nice farewell for the Seniors. But now big questions need to be answered. For starters, will Kyle Whittingham return in 2025?
14. UCF (4-8, 2-7 Big 12)
Last week's power rankings: No. 12 (down 2)
Utah 28, UCF 14
Season over
Gus Malzahn left to take the OC job at Florida State. That's a good thing for UFC. Rumblings that Liberty's Jamey Chadwell will be the next head coach would be an upgrade for a program that needs to get innovative again.
15. Arizona (4-8, 2-7 Big 12)
Last week's power ranking: No. 14 (down 1)
Arizona State 49, Arizona 7
Season over
A 42-point loss to your potentially Playoff rival is a brutal end to the first year under Brent Brennan.
16. Oklahoma State (3-9, 0-9 Big 12)
Last week's power rankings: No. 16
Colorado 52, Oklahoma 0
Season over
We had low expectations going into the regular season finale, but wow.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 ConferenceX: @Mitch_Harper.
