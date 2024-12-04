Georgian football is moving forward with a path to a bye





ATHENS Heading into the final week of the regular season, Georgia is in a good position to make the College Football Playoff. After a 44-42 win over Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia is ranked No. 7, which would see them host a home first-round match on December 20 and 21. This week, the four highest-ranked conference champions according to the playoff committee are No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 8 SMU and No. 10 Boise State. Those teams would earn byes in the College Football Playoff. The fifth automatic qualifier would be No. 15 Arizona State, the highest-ranked Big 12 in this week's rankings. Oregon faces No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten title game, Texas faces Georgia, SMU plays No. 17 Clemson in the ACC championship game and Boise State plays No. 20 UNLV in the Mountain West title game. Boise State and UNLV are the highest-rated Group of 5 teams. Arizona State faces No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game. The seven big teams for this week's rankings are: Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Indiana and Alabama. While the top four teams would get the opportunity to host playoff games, Georgia does have a path to a College Football Playoff bye. Should the Bulldogs beat Texas in the SEC Championship game this weekend, the Bulldogs would play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and most likely be the No. 2 seed. Georgia defeated Texas 30-15 in Austin earlier this season. But Georgia knows it will have its hands full against the Longhorns this weekend. They have players with explosive skills and have done a great job in the portal, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. The quarterbacks are playing at a high level and have replaced a large group of backs. The backs they have are doing a great job. All in all, it should be an exciting, challenging SEC championship. Georgia will take on Texas at 4:00 PM ET. The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday at noon ET. College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 Oregon Texas Penn State Our Lady Georgia State of Ohio Tennessee SMU Indiana Boise State Alabama Miami Ole ma'am South Carolina State of Arizona The state of Iowa Clemson BYU Missouri UNLV Illinois Syracuse Colorado Army Memphis College Football Playoff Seeds, Week 15 Matchups Arizona State/Iowa winner vs. No. 5 Penn State No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Notre-Dame No. No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Georgia No. No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Ohio State Oregon, Texas, SMU and Boise would be saying goodbye

