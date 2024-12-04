'Be one of the biggest heroes of Indian cricket': Prithvi Shaw gets support from Shane Watson after Kevin Pietersen | Cricket news





Prithvi Shaw's challenges have increased since he was dropped from the Ranji team in Mumbai due to fitness issues. The 25-year-old remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. No franchise offer for him even at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Shaw was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament squad in Mumbai. In four HEARD In the 2024 innings, he has recorded two ducks, a score of 23 against Kerala and 40 against Nagaland.

This performance has sparked debate about his future and the reasons behind his current struggles.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson expressed his support for Shaw. He responded to a message from Kevin Pietersen on X.

“I completely agree @KP24. Prithvi is such a precocious talent and this is all he needs to turn things around and become one of Indian cricket's biggest heroes.”

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had previously weighed in on Shaw's situation and acknowledged his talent. Pietersen suggested Shaw should prioritize fitness and reduce social media engagement.

“Some of the biggest stories in sports are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw had decent people around him who cared about his long-term success, they would pull him aside, tell him to get off social media and train the absolute backside to become great.” It will put him back on the right path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away, KP!

Watson's public support for Shaw is remarkable. It suggests a belief in Shaw's potential, despite his current form.

Pietersen's advice to Shaw is direct and practical. He emphasizes the importance of fitness and minimizing distractions on social media.

Pietersen's suggestion to focus on fitness reflects the reasons behind Shaw's exclusion from the Ranji team. This highlights the crucial role of physical conditioning in professional cricket. His recommendation to reduce social media use suggests that such involvement could hinder Shaw's focus and performance.

