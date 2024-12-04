Iowa football transfer portal tracker: Who's gotten in so far





The college football transfer portal opens on December 9 and closes on December 28. But it is already known that a few Iowa football players are entering the portal. Here's a look at the Hawk eyes who have said they plan to transfer and play elsewhere next season: Jeff Bowie The junior defensive lineman from West Branch played in three games this year. That was Bowie's first game action of his Hawkeye career. Caleb Brown The transfer from Ohio State played in three games for the Hawkeyes this season, catching one pass for 18 yards vs. Troy. Brown played in five games at Ohio State as a freshman and caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes last season. Brown's once-hopeful career at Iowa never gained fully consistent traction. Johnny Pascuzzi The tight end appeared in 10 games this season, recording one reception for 40 yards. That catch came against Northwestern in late October. Pascuzzi's career stats at Iowa are two catches for 41 yards. Pascuzzi joined the program as a walk-on and redshirted the 2021 season. In 2022 he appeared sparingly. Last season, Pascuzzi started three games. He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season but ultimately returned to Iowa. Now he goes back to the portal. Even with the impending departure of Luke Lachey, Iowa still has talented tight ends on the roster. Addison Ostrenga, who battled injuries in 2024, is a capable pass catcher. Sophomore Zach Ortwerth has shown flashes of his ability. Lesjon Williams Williams committed to Memphis after leaving the Iowa program this season, then reversed his commitment to Kansas. Williams finished his Iowa career with 318 rushing attempts for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded one receiving touchdown. Kaleb Johnson has announced that he will forgo his senior season and instead enter the NFL Draft. That leaves Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson as the projected running backs for 2025. Tyler Tachman and Chad Leistikow contributed to this report.

