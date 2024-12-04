Tourists ban open workouts





Rohit Sharma's team had prepared behind a cloak of seclusion in Perth ahead of the series, with security keeping a tight guard on the team's space. Indian players are used to opening training sessions for white-ball matches and the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition, but test match preparation tends to be a more private affair for most international teams. Very different. Not used to it, KL Rahul told reporters on Wednesday. We practice with crowds, but it's mainly T20 and ODIs at home. Crowds have come in to watch our practice sessions. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli walk to training in Adelaide on Thursday evening. Credit: Getty Images So it felt a little bit different, but it also adds to your test match preparation and gives us a little bit of what to expect on day one or all days here in Adelaide, so it was good. There is a paradox in the experience of Indian cricketers in Australia. The touring side like the relative anonymity they get here, and players explore their surroundings much more freely than at home, where they are often confined to cricket grounds and hotels. But that experience is slowly changing as Australian cricket pushes to include larger numbers of South Asian immigrant populations, who brought the love of cricket to this country. Adelaide Oval has witnessed some extraordinary sights around open training in the past. In 1998, a club cricketer named Ian ORourke harassed the touring South African team so consistently that an irritated captain, the late Hansie Cronje, invited him into the nets to take a hit with the words: See if it's from this side it's so easy. Loading Cronje, Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini and Shaun Pollock then proceeded to send a series of bouncers to ORourke, whose struggles to put the ball on the ball led to Pat Symcox commenting: would you like me to put a bell in it ? India's training session on Wednesday was much quieter, with a small group of spectators not allowed beyond the locked south gate, where they could catch a fleeting glimpse of the nets more than 100 yards away. Rahul, who played the ideal foil for young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal in Perth, is expected to drop to No. 3 to make way for Rohit's return to the team. We were very happy with the way we played and it gives you confidence when you travel to Australia and win the first match and win it the way we did, especially in Perth, Rahul said. There's been so much talk about Perth being the fastest wicket in Australia and teams that travel here really struggle there so we've taken a lot of confidence from that but we're trying to move on. Pink ball is going to be different, so take the confidence from that play and really use that in this game. One thing that is said a lot in the dressing room is winning sessions and not really worrying about winning the whole match or talking about day four or day five, just winning every session. Well, try doing that again. News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

