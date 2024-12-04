I'm Bobby Kanka. Why I signed with the Michigan Football 2025 class





Bobby Kanka, a 2025 four-star defensive lineman from Howell, signed with Michigan Football on Wednesday to open the early signing period. Kanka is the No. 7 player in the state in his class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He also had offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville and Kansas, among others. Here's why Bobby Kanka chose the Wolverines in his own words: My name is Bobby Kanka and I am honored to have the opportunity to play football for the University of Michigan. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, I have spent years developing my skills as a defensive tackle and offensive lineman, and this dedication has now brought me to a program that is among the best in the country. Choosing Michigan wasn't just about football, it was about finding the perfect fit for me and my family. Family has always been my foundation. My father, Tom, my mother, Bev, and my siblings, Frank and Emma, ​​have supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me, combined with their honest feedback, helped me assess what really mattered in making this decision. Michigan stood out not only because of its incredible tradition of success on the field, but also because it is close to home, a factor that means so much to us. Knowing that my family would be there to cheer me on in the Big House made this choice even more special. Michigan embodies everything I ever dreamed of in a college. It offers an elite education combined with a championship-competitive football program. I also aspire to play in the NFL, and Michigan has a proven track record of preparing its players for success, not only on the field but off it as well. The way they invest in their athletes as people, and make sure life after football is beautiful, really resonated with me. Ultimately, it was the people of Michigan who sealed the deal. The real connections we made with coaches, staff and players made us feel like this is where I belong. I'm grateful and excited for this next chapter and can't wait to represent the Maize and Blue with everything I have. Go blue! THE CLASS OF 2025:Meet Michigan's top 10 recruiting class, highlighted by QB Bryce Underwood

