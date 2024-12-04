The Mayors Cup ice hockey tournament starts on December 13





Youth hockey teams from across Boston will take to the ice to compete for the title of Boston's Best during the 2024 Mayors Cup Ice Hockey Tournament. Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department with support from the Boston Bruins Foundation and P&G Gillette, this exciting event celebrates community, sportsmanship and the city's love for hockey.

The tournament starts on December 13, with 136 games scheduled at eight different rinks around the city. Nearly 1,300 youth hockey players will participate from seven different programs: Allston-Brighton, SCORE Boston, Charlestown, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Parkway and South Boston. They compete in the 30th annual Mayors Cup in 16 different divisions. Youth sports such as hockey play a crucial role in building self-confidence, promoting teamwork and keeping our young people healthy and active. said Mayor Michelle Wu. We are excited to see so many young athletes from across Boston coming together to represent their community and play for the title of Boston's Best in ice hockey. Spectators can experience the tournament at these rinks: Bajko Rink, Hyde Park; The Edward T. Barry Rink, UMass Boston Dorchester; Murphy Rink, South Boston; O'Neil Rink, Charlestown; Reilly Rink, Brighton; Roche Arena, West Roxbury; Matthews Arena, Back Bay; and Conte Forum, Boston College. The Mayors Cup would not be possible without the support of Boston College, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the University of Massachusetts Boston, Northeastern University and FMC Ice Sports. Thank you to all the youth hockey directors, board members, coaches, parents and athletes participating. For a full competition schedule, visit boston.gov/sport. To stay up to date with news, park improvements and events, sign up for Parks' email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-E-mails and follow @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. See the schedule

