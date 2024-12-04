CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Fresh off a bye week, Harvard women's ice hockey will return to play this weekend when it makes the trip to upstate New York to take on the No. 11 St. Lawrence Saints and the No. 6 Clarkson Golden Knights. The Crimson (2-8-1, 1-7-0 ECAC) will also resume its ECAC schedule with matchups against two opponents ranked in the USCHO National poll. Harvard will first take on the Saints (9-5-4, 3-1-2 ECAC) before wrapping up the trip with a matchup against the Golden Knights (14-3-1, 5-1-0 ECAC). Landry Family head coach for Harvard Women's Ice Hockey, Laura Bellamy and her Crimson are looking to add a few signature wins to their resume before heading into the long break for finals and the holidays.

What you need to know

Last timeout

The Crimson last competed the weekend of Nov. 22-23 in a home-and-home series against the Providence College Friars. In a pair of incredibly close games, both matchups went into overtime, with the first game going to Providence in the shootout and the second game also going to the Friars in the overtime period.

Crimson return

In the first game against the Friars at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center, the Crimson trailed 2-0 late in the third period. With just over three minutes remaining, Coach Bellamy pulled the goaltender to add an extra skater. The Crimson would score two more goals from the forward in the final 90 seconds, sending the game into overtime.

Scouting St. Lawrence

The No. 11 St. Lawrence Saints have posted a 9-5-4 record with a 3-1-2 mark in ECAC play during the first half of the season. Also following a bye week, the Saints last competed in an ECAC series against Yale and Brown on Nov. 22-23, earning a win over the Bulldogs and a tie against the Bears. A two-game sweep of No. 15 Mercyhurst highlights the Saints' first-half performance.

St. Lawrence fields a strong defensive unit that has led the team to a strong start. Allowing just 1.6 goals per game, the team's defense currently ranks fourth in the country. Starting goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström was a key part of the defense with a .950 save percentage and a 1.35 GAA, both of which rank fourth in the country. Offensively, Abby Hustler leads the group with 18 points and Aly McLeod leads the team with seven goals.

Scout Clarkson

The No. 6 Clarkson Golden Knights have a 14-3-1 record heading into the weekend, including a 5-1 mark in ECAC action. The team was on the road in Nashville this past weekend, participating in the SMASHVILLE Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase. The Knights claimed the tournament title after defeating St. Thomas (5-4, OT) and Merrimack (4-0). The Golden Knights' only losses this season came at Boston College (twice) and Quinnipiac, while the team remains undefeated on home ice with a 7-0 record.

Clarkson's high-powered offense has led the team to a strong start. The group is currently outscoring opponents 76-27 while averaging nearly 43 shots on goal per game. Additionally, the power play unit ranks second in the nation with a .391 percentage (18-for-46) on the year. Defensively, Clarkson is allowing just 1.5 goals and 19.1 shots on goal per game, while the penalty has stopped 36 of 40 opponent power plays this year. Minnesota transfer Anne Cherkowksi and senior Haley Winn lead the team with 25 points each. Cherkowksi's ten goals are team high. Julia Minotti leads the goaltending for Head Coach Matt Desrosier's squad, allowing just 17 goals on the season, along with her .930 save percentage and 1.40 GAA.

In Tuf

First-year goalkeeper Ainsley Tuffy has played through six career games, with a save percentage of .939 and a GAA of 1.97. The savings rate is the ninth highest nationally. Tuffy stymied the No. 7 Quinnipiac team in her second career start on Nov. 9, making 40 saves and holding the team to just one goal. It marked the first time a Harvard freshman goalie made 40 or more saves in a game since the 2017-18 season, when Lindsay Reed accomplished the feat, also in her second career start.

Kaley's clutch

Second defense, Kaley McDonald had a strong weekend against the Friars, coming into the team lead with seven points on the season. MacDonald scored the equalizer for the first time in the clutch game with just over thirty seconds left in the match against the Friars, before dishing out two assists in the second game of the series.

From the Blue Line

14 of Harvard's 40 points this season have come from defensemen, while K. MacDonald's seven and by Maria Pape four who show the way. Pape also scored in the match against Providence, scoring the first goal to start the comeback.

Senior captains Mia Biotti And Jenna McDonald have combined for three points on the year to round out the Harvard defense's scoring.

Blocking shots

One of the Crimson's strengths defensively this season has been his ability to get into shooting lanes and block shots. As a team, the Crimson has already blocked 205 shots, an average of 18.6 per game. That total is the second-highest in the NCAA, leading the ECAC.

Mia Biotti And Jenna McDonald led the team with 25 blocked shots each and with their 2.72 blocked shots per game tied them for 14 totale the most rural. Freshmen Scout Oudemool has also contributed 18 blocked shots to the cause and currently ranks as the third-highest forward in blocked shots per game at a 1.63 clip.

Next

Harvard women's hockey will bow out the first half of its 2024-2025 schedule this week before breaking for finals and the holiday break. The Crimson will be back in action shortly after the new year with a home-and-home series against the Dartmouth Big Green. The two-game set begins with a matchup at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on Friday, January 3.