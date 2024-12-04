DELEGATION PROTESTED:

Some people protested against the Chinese group at NTHU, while others were there to take pictures with Chinese table tennis star Ma Long

By Chen Yu-fu, Kayleigh Madjar and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter and staff writer, at CNA



The government will take administrative action against the establishment of former President Ma Ying-jeou () after a comment by a member of a Chinese student delegation congratulating the China-Taipei team for winning an international baseball championship, Minister of Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Chiu Chui-cheng () said yesterday.

During an exchange in Taiwan organized by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, a student from China's Fudan University said Sunday that the tour group would like to congratulate the Chinese Taipei team for their victory in the Premier12 baseball championship game in Tokyo last month.

Lawmakers asked Chiu at an Internal Administration Committee meeting yesterday whether the comments violated rules for Chinese visitors to Taiwan.

Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times

The comments that hurt the feelings of Taiwanese and belittle Taiwan are unacceptable to the public, Chiu said.

They likely violated regulations on allowing mainland people to enter the Taiwan area (), he said.

The foundation also appears to have failed to comply with an agreement it signed when requesting permission to host the group, which bans any political expression or propaganda, he added.

The council would impose administrative sanctions after the group returns to China, Chiu said.

The student could face stricter assessments if he reapplies to visit Taiwan and is barred from entry for one to five years, Chiu said.

Depending on the severity of the case, the foundation may not invite other groups for six months to five years, he added.

The delegation visited National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Hsinchu city yesterday morning, where they encountered a large group of protesters waving Taiwanese flags and banners declaring there was no freedom and no exchange.

The demonstrators called for equal exchanges under the premise of democracy.

At the same time, fans of delegation member Ma Long (), a table tennis player, asked him to sign their paddles and take pictures with the Olympic gold medalist.

The delegation visited the Tsing Hua Hall of Fame at 10 a.m.

Exchanges between countries are normal, but China must stop putting pressure on Taiwan, NTHU honorary president Professor Ogasawara Yoshiyuki, who greeted the delegation, told reporters.

In addition, an alliance of university and high school students, including National Taiwan University (NTU), held a press conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to protest what they called a fake cross-Strait exchange, opposing real united front work Taiwan.

Protests at NTU a day earlier were an attempt to exchange ideas with the Chinese students and share Taiwanese values ​​of democracy, freedom and human rights, but unfortunately the delegation fled, showing that they have no interest in a sincere exchange, said Huang Chung. hsien (), a graduate student in sociology at NTU.

The delegation includes members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Communist Youth League of China, undermining Taiwan's sovereignty and falling short of the standards the alliance is willing to accept, Huang said.

Future exchanges should take place after assessing the delegation members and their motivations to ensure that students can communicate with them freely and openly, said Li Cheng-ai (), a student at Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School.

Later in the term, Taiwan Society Chairman Weng Ming-jang () held a separate press conference with North Taiwan Society Vice Chairman Lo Chun-hsuan (), former Taiwan Society Chairman Li Chuan- hsin () and the vice president of the Union of Taiwanese Teachers, Pan. Wei-you ().

Ma Ying-jeou sympathized with the CCP and invited party members to Taiwan to benefit from Taiwanese, Weng said.

The use of the misnomer China, Taipei to describe the Premier12-winning national baseball team emphasizes the importance of a name, he said, adding that Taiwanese teams should use the country's name at home and abroad.