Uniting colleges across the country to showcase the world's second most popular sport, with support from USA Cricket and NCL

DALLAS, December 4, 2024 /CNW/ — The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) is proud to announce its official launch as the premier organization for collegiate cricket in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the CCL aims to transform college sports by uniting cricket clubs across the country, creating opportunities for student-athletes and building a pathway to professional cricket. With cricket set to become an Olympic sport in 2028 and recognized as the second most popular sport in the world, the CCL is making cricket a household name on American campuses.

National Cricket League USA (PRNewsfoto/National Cricket League (NCL) USA)

The CCL is supported by USA Cricket, the official governing body for cricket in the United Stateswho will act as an affiliate partner. There is also collaboration with the National Cricket League (NCL)known for his association with international cricket legends including Sachin TendulkarSir Vivian Richards, Sunil GavaskarHaroon Lorgat, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbasand Dilip Vengsarkar.

“There's nothing like college sports in America, and the excitement around cricket is unparalleled. Combining the two creates a perfect synergy, and the launch of a vibrant, visible college cricket league like the CCL will accelerate the growth of our sport.” said USA CEO of cricket Johnathan Atkeison.

“Cricket has the power to bring people together and create opportunities like no other sport,” said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the National Cricket League. “The Collegiate Cricket League is making a transformative impact by bringing cricket to American campuses in ways never seen before. This is not just about playing the game, but about building a movement that connects student-athletes, universities and global fans.”

The first season starts in spring 2025 and will feature student cricket clubs from top universities around the world the United States And Canadaincluding the University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Rochester, University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Michigan, Drexel University, University of Waterloo, Texas A&M, University of West Virginia, Rice University, University of Washington, University of Minnesota, University of Texas at Arlington, University of California San Diego, UCLA, Georgetown University, George Washington University, DePaul University, University of Louisville, Arkansas State University, University of California, Berkeleyand the University of Wisconsin. It is expected that many more student clubs will join in the coming months. These teams will compete in a dual-conference format, culminating in the first-ever CCL National Tournament featuring a $50,000 prize and the coveted CCL Trophy.

