College Football Playoff Rankings: 3-loss Alabama has an inside track on the playoff berth ahead of 2-loss Miami

Alabama's playoff chances seemed to get a lot better on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide vaulted Miami into the penultimate bracket of the CFP rankings. Alabama (9-3) is ranked No. 11, one spot ahead of Miami (10-2) at No. 12. If the rankings don't change before Sunday, Alabama would clinch the last spot overall in the 12-team playoff over the Hurricanes.

Ohio State fell to No. 6 after a home loss to Michigan in Week 14. Oregon remained at No. 1, followed by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team with two losses.

Goodbye to the first round

1. Oregon

2.Texas

3. SME

4. Boise State

The Broncos are five spots ahead of the Big 12's top-ranked team in the state of Arizona. If Boise State beats No. 20 UNLV on Friday night, it would likely move ahead of the Big 12 champion Sun Devils or No. 16 Iowa State for the final round of the first round.

Boise State could even move up to No. 3 if Clemson beats SMU for the ACC title on Saturday. The Tigers rank behind the two Big 12 schools at No. 17.

Here's a look at what the College Football Playoff field looks like ahead of conference championship weekend. (Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports)

First round matchups

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Penn State

No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Georgia

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

These matchups will likely change before Sunday's final rankings. Penn State will play Oregon for the Big Ten title, while Georgia will play Texas for the SEC title. Either the two teams tentatively hosting first-round matches will be given byes, or their seedings could be adjusted accordingly.

Both Notre Dame and Ohio State appear set to host first-round games no matter what happens on championship weekend. Both teams will not play on Saturday.

Neither does Alabama or Miami. Therefore, it appears the Crimson Tide has an advantage over the Hurricanes for what could be the final spot in the playoff field.

That spot is in no way guaranteed. If Clemson beats SMU in the ACC title game, will the committee drop the Mustangs under either or both teams? If SMU stays ahead of both Alabama and Miami in that scenario, it will still be in the playoff.

Alabama vs. Miami

Alabama's jump is the most important move the committee has made all season. It is generally risk-averse with its rankings and has ranked teams based on their win-loss records. A week ago, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina went back to back in the rankings as the Gamecocks lost to both teams.

Now Miami faces Ole Miss and South Carolina, but not Alabama. Why?

Maybe it has to do with the Hurricanes' leaky defense. Miami gave up a 21-0 first half lead in its loss to Syracuse in Week 14. Miami has had to escape some close games this season. While Cam Ward and the Miami offense were great, they weren't a complete team.

Alabama hasn't been dominant either. But CFP Committee Chairman Warde Manuel said Tuesday night that Alabama's strong schedule was a reason for the move.

“Alabama is 3-1 against the current top 25 teams, Miami is 0-1,” Manuel said.

That one loss in Miami came to Syracuse. Alabama's victories have come over Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri. The loss came to Tennessee.

However, Alabama's other two losses came to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The last loss occurred in week 13 and was especially excruciating. Oklahoma finished the season at 6-6, defeating Alabama 24-3. Miami's other loss is against a Georgia Tech team that took Georgia to eight overtimes on Black Friday.

Fair or not, Alabama's jump to Miami will set off a week-long dialogue over claims of SEC bias and will certainly infuriate the ACC. Just look at what the conference tweeted hours before the rankings showed.

And then look at what Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich posted after the big reveal.

Real ?? What put Bama over the top of Miami for the last spot is that Miami went 1-2 in their last 3 games (by an average of 4.5 points, against a ranked Syracuse and GT team that just took UGA to 8OT ). Bama went 2-1 (to 5-7 Auburn, destroyed by OU and defeated FCS Mercer) Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) December 4, 2024

It is now clear that the committee believes Miami did not deserve it. Will that change before Sunday? It seems unlikely, but we can't completely rule it out.

1. Oregon (12-0)

2. Texas (11-1)

3. Penn State (11-1)

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

5. Georgia (10-2)

6. Ohio State (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. SMU (11-1)

9. Indiana (11-1)

10. Boise State (11-1)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Miami (10-2)

13. Ole Miss (9-3)

14. South Carolina (9-3)

15. Arizona State (10-2)

16. Iowa State (10-2)

17. Clemson (9-3)

18. BYU (10-2)

19. Missouri (9-3)

20. UNLV (10-2)

21. Illinois (9-3)

22. Syracuse (9-3)

23. Colorado (9-3)

24. Army (10-1)

25. Memphis (10-2)