Women's tennis earns a trio of ITA national rankings to close out the fall season





ANNAPOLIS, MD. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released the latest ITA Division I National Singles and Doubles Rankings on Tuesday, with the Navy women's tennis team well represented in the latest fall rankings. Appearing at number 87 in the singles rankings was senior Emily Tannenbaum with the Midshipmen also having two doubles teams. Tannenbaum and fellow seniors Parvathi Shanker rated 51st on the doubles list, while Tannenbaum's pairing next to sophomore Olivia Fermo ranked 104th in the same rating list. Tannenbaum, a three-time All-Patriot League First Team pick who finished No. 12 in the 2024 ITA Atlantic Region year-end singles rankings, has continued her historic pace by completing a amassing a record of 16-3 in singles. Tannenbaum broke the program records for singles and doubles wins at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, also won the singles “A” draw at the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational and earned MVP honors for the second time in her tournament at the San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic. career and advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional singles round of 16 for the second year in a row. The senior completed the fall by earning the Patriot League's bid for the ITA Conference Masters Championship after going 4-0 in the competition's qualifying tournament and had recorded a 1-1 performance in the latest ITA event. The duo of Tannenbaum and Fermo, who were a key part of the Mids' Patriot League Championship roster last season, picked up where they left off by posting a 6-2 record this fall. The duo claimed the “A” draw in doubles at the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational, also teamed up to split two matches at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic and reached the doubles round of 16 in the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship. After teaming up to go undefeated in three matches at the San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic, classmates Tannenbaum and Shanker teamed up again at the Patriot League Qualifying Tournament to post three more wins and earn a berth in the ITA Conference Masters Championship . The Navy duo claimed its first two matches on the national stage, falling in the quarterfinals, two wins away from reaching the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Tannenbaum is the second Navy player to appear in the national rankings at the fall ITA finals, joining Samantha Choi's No. 114 in November 2019. Bucknell's Natalie Devraj and Army's Stacey Samonte both also appeared in Tuesday's rankings , with a shared number 112. The two Navy pairs are the first in program history to appear in the ITA's latest fall dual rankings. The only other Patriot League doubles team ranked this fall was Army's Julia Kelly and Jenna Sabile, who came in at No. 75. The national rankings consist of the top-125 singles rankings, as well as the top-125 doubles rankings. These rankings will constitute the final singles and doubles rankings until February 5, while the first Division I team rankings will be released on January 6.

