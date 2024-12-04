Utah Hockey Clubs Spicy Tuna is a fan favorite. Why isn't Liam O'Brien playing anymore?

Liam O'Brien was responsible for one of the loudest cheers in the short history of the Utah Hockey Club.

When the team made its first appearance at the Delta Center last spring, O'Brien grabbed the microphone and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

I can't wait to get this place buzzing! he shouted.

But after that fiery introduction to the basics, OBrien has had little time for his ever-loyal followers who continue to ask: Where is Spicy Tuna?

The forward has earned his place in the league thanks to his relentless passion and physicality when called upon.

However, O'Brien has only been named to the lineup for three games this season; Utah has played 25.

I'm a competitive guy, I want to play. There's no doubt I want to play, O'Brien said recently. But this is a team game. If we want to be successful, it won't help if I come into the locker room with a bad attitude.

O'Brien, now 30 years old and in his eighth season of professional hockey, can see the bigger picture. It has helped him stay positive during a time when he hasn't had any game action since Oct. 28.

O'Brien's absence from the nightly lineup isn't due to a lack of talent, but rather a lack of space. And that's a good thing for Utah.

While Nick Bjugstad, who made his season debut on Oct. 26, missed the start of the year due to injury, Utah's forward group hasn't lost any players since. At the quarter-point of the season, Utah has maintained a completely healthy four-line rotation, which in turn has contributed to its offensive depth.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club center Liam O'Brien signs autographs upon arrival at the Delta Center, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

It's hard to talk about it without wanting to jinx everything, but it's pretty rare to have a group of forwards as healthy as we've had since the beginning, head coach André Tourigny said.

The arrival of Kevin Stenlunds, and somewhat permanent placement, on the fourth line and Bjugstad filling the gap on the third line between Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse has Utah's bottom six locked down as of now. O'Brien and Michael Carcone swapped places on the fourth-line wing at the start of the season, but it appears that Carcone, who has more scoring flair and is looking to kick-start the team, has claimed the role.

All this means that OBrien is on the outside looking in.

There's a part of him that feels sorry for him because, like I said, he should be a guy who aspires to play in the NHL every night, Tourigny said. He has been very good to us in the past. We have a strong belief in him what he brings to the team with physicality, strength and his intensity is elusive.

Last season in Arizona, O'Brien skated in 75 of 82 games and had 14 points (five goals, nine assists). The forward played in 48 consecutive games to start the year and did not sit out until February 8. The team was apparently able to use him better due to previous roster construction and needs.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club forward Liam O'Brien (38) as Utah Hockey Club hosts the Los Angeles Kings, NHL pre-season hockey in Salt Lake City on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Still, O'Brien is willing to support Utah in any way he can in his current role.

I think my role in general is to bring energy, whether that's on the ice or off. “I'm one of the older guys in the room, so there's obviously a leadership aspect as well,” O'Brien said. Even when I'm not in the lineup, I feel like I can still have an impact and help my teammates.

While sidelined, OBrien spent some extra time with Vladislav Kolyachonok. The 23-year-old defender played thirteen games this season and has been a good player for the D-corps recently.

Utah's extras are usually on the ice before practice starts and extend their workouts after the morning skate ends on game days.

After the Nov. 23 skate in Pittsburgh prior to Utah's game against the Penguins, O'Brien remained on the ice with Kolyachonok even as the Zambonis began circling the rink. The youngster wanted to get some fighting tips from OBrien, so the two lined up and went through the motions of an NHL fight.

He's such a good guy. When I come to the rink, I like to try to make that guy smile, O'Brien said of Kolyachonok. He's a guy who shows up on the rink and is an absolute workhorse. I think it also helped to work with a man like that. I appreciate his work and the effort he puts into his game.

Could Kolyachonok hold his own in a fight after his lessons with O'Brien?

It's not necessarily in his job description, OBrien said. But listen, he's a strong boy and he knows what he's doing. If he's in that situation, I think he'll be fine.

OBrien's positivity about his situation should not be missed. It partly stems from the fact that he has faced more difficult challenges.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native was drafted and played four seasons in the QMJHL before signing as a free agent with the Washington Capitals after being invited to their training camp in 2014. He then spent the better part of six seasons in the AHL between the Hershey Bears and Colorado Eagles before signing with the Arizona Coyotes in July 2021 and signing a three-year extension with Utah in June.

O'Brien has had to work for every opportunity he has gotten in professional hockey. His role in Utah is no different.

I've been there for a while, I've been through a lot in my career. “I've been in much worse situations than this,” OBrien said. Everything I've experienced in my career has been a stepping stone. It got me to the point where I'm now a full-timer in the NHL. I am grateful for those setbacks in my career. It has helped me a lot mentally.

While the Utahns haven't been able to watch their early favorite Spicy Tuna drop the gloves and throw big hits every night, OBrien has worked behind the scenes to improve both himself and his teammates.

He's just waiting for his moment now.

The way he behaves is even more impressive now. Ultimate professional, ultimate teammate. It's impressive, Tourigny said. He will be ready when called upon.

