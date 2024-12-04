Novak Djokovic will bid for the 25th Grand Slam Crown in Brisbane







Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season bidding for an 11th Australian Open title at the Brisbane International, it was announced on Wednesday, with the Serbian superstar now coached by Andy Murray. The 37-year-old is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam crown after failing to add to his tally during a frustrating 2024, although he did win Olympic singles gold in Paris. The ATP-WTA event runs from December 29 to January 5, while the Australian Open starts on January 12. “I'm excited to kick off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and compete again at the Pat Rafter Arena,” Djokovic said. “I look forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament unforgettable.” Should he win, it would be his 100th career title, just the third man in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) to achieve the feat. Djokovic was defeated in the semi-finals of this year's Australian Open by eventual champion Jannik Sinner as he failed to win another major, leaving him level with Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam crowns in singles. In an attempt to outdo her in Melbourne, he teams up with his old rival and the now retired Murray. The tournament in Brisbane also marks the return to competitive tennis of Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has played just one ATP Tour singles match in two years after suffering knee, foot and wrist injuries. Other men's players starting their year in Brisbane include Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini. Reigning Australian Open women's champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka had previously announced that she too would start her season at the Queensland Tennis Centre. Three other top 10 players, including Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Daria Kasatkina, will also play, as will former Brisbane champion Victoria Azarenka. A host of other players have chosen to start their year at the United Cup with mixed teams in Sydney and Perth, including women's world number twos Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini. World number two Alexander Zverev and fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz have also signed up for the United Cup. Topics mentioned in this article

