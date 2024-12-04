Reorientation is the big message now





SYLHET, Bangladesh The Ireland Women captain spoke from the team hotel earlier today, with attention now fully focused on the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh Women starting tomorrow. Lewis, 23, is Ireland's fifth highest ranked women's international after making her international debut in 2014 at the age of 13. In addition to her 158 caps, she took charge as full-time captain during the recent ODI series in Bangladesh after coming on at several points beforehand. Ahead of tomorrow's T20I series, she looked back at what could be taken from the previous three ODIs despite not achieving the desired results: What impressed me the most during the ODI series was our improvement from Game One to Game Two. We obviously didn't perform great in the first ODI, but the side adapted really well in the run-up to the second and took those little lessons and put them in place. It's brilliant to see that kind of ability to bounce back. That's what we were looking for in the T20I series. On adapting to circumstances: It took some getting used to. Also from the fields where we used to play. Part of the team trained in North County [Dublin] while others played in Australia. I think it's always a little bit different with the slow pitches here and with wickets turning more than we've experienced before. But it's just a matter of adapting. That was the biggest thing we knew was going to be a matter of trying to adapt our game plans to the circumstances we faced. Were still figuring that out. But it's just about making small adjustments that will hopefully make a big difference in these games. Their approach leading to the T20I series: I think it's just a matter of resetting and keeping our spirits up, while at the same time getting back to what makes us a good T20 team – especially with what we showed during the Irish summer. It's about remembering. We also have the confidence gained from the wins against England and Sri Lanka, and we have not shied away from our usual aggressive game plan that we have shown in our T20 cricket over the last twelve months. So we have to park the recent ODI series a bit. Reorientation is our main message now. SCHEDULE The T20I series will be streamed live on Bangladesh Cricket Boards Youtube channel. December 5, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (1 st T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (1 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 7, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (2 i.e T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (2 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 9, 2024: Bangladesh v Ireland (3rd T20I; Sylhet; start 10am) * all times local to the location T20I TEAM Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Alana Dalzell (Bready), Laura Delany (Leinster), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Cara Murray (Waringstown/Clontarf), Leah Paul (Merrion), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketireland.ie/news/refocusing-is-now-the-big-message/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos