Mike Uremovich named 19th head coach in Ball State football history

MUNCIE, Ind. Ball State University today announced the name of Mike Uremovich as head football coach.

Uremovich's appointment as the program's 19th head football coach comes two weeks after coach Mike Neu's nine-year tenure was ended after the first ten games of the 2024 season. Offensive line coach Colin Johnson led the Cardinals through the two remaining games after the leadership change on November 16.

Ball State's search yielded a skilled candidate with extensive experience and multiple successes as a head coach and coordinator at multiple levels. Most recently Uremovich (pronounced you-REM-uh-vitch) was the head coach at Butler University and led the Bulldogs to three straight winning seasons, the first national ranking in program history and a record of success on both sides of the ball.

“ Mike Uremovich brings a significant amount of coaching experience from high school, small college, FCS and FBS levels,” said Jeff Mitchell, director of athletics. “He has spent time in Group of 5 and Power 4 conference environments. He has an extensive background in both coordinator and head coaching roles, and his recruiting connections are deep. What is evident and what will excite our fans and players is the level of urgency and detail in his plan to lead our football program and return the Cardinals to the top of the Mid-American Conference.”



Uremovich's tenure at Ball State begins Wednesday with National Signing Day.

“My family and I are extremely excited to be part of the Ball State family,” Uremovich said. 'I am grateful for the confidence the president has [Geoffrey] Mearns and Jeff Mitchell have appointed me to lead this proud football program. We are excited about the opportunity to help shape this organization and connect with the Muncie community. I'm looking forward to meeting the team and can't wait to get started.”

Uremovich was named head coach at Butler three years ago and led the Bulldogs to three consecutive winning seasons and a 23-11 record. A 9-3 mark in 2024 led to the first national ranking in Butler football history, debuting in the FCS Coaches Poll at No. 25 and rising to No. 23. His three winning seasons at Butler were the program's first streak of three . consecutive winning seasons since 1987 to 1989.

Uremovich, 48, arrives in Muncie with six bowl appearances under his belt and previous coaching experience in the Mid-American Conference, spending six seasons in three separate stints at Northern Illinois. In four years in a full-time position at NIU, the Huskies were 33-20 overall with a ledger of 25-7 in the MAC.

He is the second football coaching hire at Ball State to be named directly by Butler and he is the second coach to emerge from the Pioneer Football League (PFL) in recent weeks to take a head coaching job in the FBS . Scott Abell resigned from Davidson on November 26 to take over at Rice.

At Butler, Uremovich led the Bulldogs to a 7-4 season in 2022 and again in 2023, recording five PFL wins each year. During three years at the helm of the program, the Bulldogs were 15-9 against league opponents and 15-4 overall while playing in the Sellick Bowl.

The PFL Offensive Player of the Year was taught by Uremovich in each of his first two years on the BU campus. Running back Jyran Mitchell earned the honor in 2023, while quarterback Bret Bushka was the pick in 2022, joining punter and placekicker Luka Zurak, who was the PFL's Special Teams Player of the Year that same year.

Butler offenses had great success moving the ball during the three-year Uremovich era. The Bulldogs led all FCS teams nationally in red zone fouls and sacks allowed in 2022, and ranked first or second in the PFL in scoring fouls, total fouls and rushing fouls in both 2023 and 2024 BU's 214.4 rush yards per game last season were seventh among FCS teams and their 407.8 yards of total offense ranked 28th.

While the Bulldogs' offense averaged 35.6 points and 407.8 yards per game in 2024, the defense was just as impressive as BU led the PFL and ranked fourth in the FCS with just 16.3 points allowed per competition. In 2023, the Bulldogs led the league and ranked seventh nationally with an average of just 17.5.

Butler had a top 10 FCS ranking last year in points allowed (4th) and points scored (9th).

Uremovich arrived in Indianapolis after serving as offensive coordinator at Temple for three seasons (2019-2021). The Owls reached the Military Bowl in 2019, the most recent of six bowl appearances between stints at Temple, NIU and North Carolina State.

Prior to Temple, Uremovich coached at Northern Illinois for three separate stints, including serving as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator from 2016-18. NIU won the 2018 MAC Championship and earned bowl appearances in both 2017 and 2018. The 2016 edition of the Huskies were 16th nationally in rushing yards, while future NFL Pro Bowl selection Kenny Golladay had 87 catches for 1,156 yards and eight TDs.

He previously served as the Huskies' running backs coach and special teams coordinator in 2012 and as a graduate assistant from 2001-2002. In 2012, NIU won the MAC Championship and became the only MAC team to play in a Bowl Championship Series game when the Huskies earned a berth in the 2013 Orange Bowl. The Huskies finished ninth in the nation that season in both rushing and scoring offenses and ranked 15th nationally in total offense, while NIU special teams units ranked fifth in the nation in kickoff coverage and fourth in stair coverage. Both the 2001 and 2002 teams won the MAC West Division titles.

Uremovich coached the offensive line at North Carolina State from 2013 to 2015, where he helped the Wolfpack to a pair of bowl appearances. Behind its offensive line, the 2014 Wolfpack posted the fourth-best rushing total in school history and the best per-game average since 1992.

He had a successful seven-year tenure (2005-2011) as head coach at the University of St. Francis, an NAIA program based in Joliet, Illinois. In 2011, he led the Fighting Saints to their most successful season in school history when they won a school-record 10 games. The team was ranked No. 8 in the NAIA National Coaches Poll and also earned the first national playoff victory in program history. Uremovich led the Saints to a 17-7 record in his final two seasons. Overall, he posted a 33-45 record, rebuilding a program that had won a total of four games over three seasons prior to his arrival.

In addition to his stint as an assistant at Northern Illinois, Uremovich's early coaching career also included stints at Waynesburg College (Pa.), Benedictine University (Ill.), Providence Catholic (Ill.) High School and McCutcheon (Ind.) High School. . Uremovich graduated from Purdue in 2000. He received his master's degree from Northern Illinois in 2002. He and his wife, Katie, have a daughter, Ella (19), and two sons, Michael (17) and Drew (13).

Uremovich's coaching career

December 4, 2024 Balstaat; Head Coach

2022-2024 Butler; Head Coach

Temple 2019-2021; Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/TEs

2016-18 Northern Illinois; Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/TEs

2013-2015 State of North Carolina; Offensive line coach

2012 Northern Illinois; Special Teams Coordinator / Running Backs Coach

2005-2011 University of St. Francis (Ill.); Head Coach

2003-04 Waynesburg College (Pa.); Offensive coordinator

2001-2002 Northern Illinois; Graduation assistant

2000 Benedictine University (Ill.); Special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach

1998-1999 – Providence Catholic High School (Ill.); Wide receivers coach

1996-1997 McCutcheon High School (Ind.); Special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach

