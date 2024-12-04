Sports
The bathhouse in Pueblo will not be demolished, the new tennis facility will be canceled
PUEBLO A centuries-old monument in Pueblo will not be demolished, but its future is unclear. The city of Pueblo had plans to demolish the 90-year-old bathhouse in the city park and then build a new tennis facility. But Mayor Heather Graham said the project is being canceled because the city doesn't have funding for it.
If you've visited City Park in Pueblo, you probably recognize the stone building known as the Bathhouse. The city made plans to convert it into a tennis facility.
Unfortunately, the City Council voted down the additional revenue sources, essentially killing the projects, Mayor Graham said.
The new tennis facility project is dead.
Death, no additional dollars will be spent, Mayor Graham said.
As News5 has discussed in the past; in May, the Pueblo City Council approved $1,782,035 in grants and other funds for the project. However, Mayor Graham said the higher costs required the city to find an additional $1,316,841 to complete the project.
WATCH: Pueblo mayor vetoes local historic landmark, but others push back
But the municipal council decided not to give the project any more money. Council members voted on the funding at the last city council meeting on Nov. 25. They voted against it 4-3.
I don't see any dollars being allocated in the future due to the shortfall the city is experiencing and general funds, and so unfortunately this project will not progress past this point, Mayor Graham said.
WILL ANY MONEY BE LOST?
The only money that is essentially lost at this point is the money that has already been spent, and I think it's about $131,000 for the design and architectural work that has already been spent, Mayor Graham said.
Pueblo's Historic Preservation Commission has been trying to save the bathhouse, the building and its history since they first heard about the plans to demolish it earlier this year.
It has always been our intention to preserve this building. We had no purpose or intention to delay the city's plan to build a new facility. Our real intent here is just to make sure this building is preserved for future generations to enjoy, said George Koncilja, who sits on the Historic Preservation Commission and invests in historic real estate and in Pueblo. I think the City Council ultimately realized that the costs that this building, the new building, would have incurred simply didn't make fiscal sense. And you know, it came out to almost $1,000 per buildable square foot, which is just a staggering amount of money for a public restroom facility.”
He said he is pleased that additional findings have been dismissed.
I appreciate the counselors who voted against this waste of money, Koncilja said.
Koncilja said he is part of the tennis community and grew up playing tennis.
I am aware of the condition of the toilets, but that does not mean that the building should be demolished, Koncilja said.
Koncilja said the bathhouse is not in perfect condition, but they are working with others who have years of experience renovating historic properties.
We know there are asbestos problems in the building. We have contacted contractors for asbestos removal. We are hopeful that we can get a pro bono remediation done by one of them, and that would open the doors so we can start improving the facility, Koncilja said.
He believes the current bathhouse building is more than sufficient to maintain the tennis facility.
I believe an addition could be built on this building to further improve the amenities and I do believe these bathrooms could be made ADA accessible which would, you know, meet the needs of the tennis community, Koncilja said.
With no plans to demolish the bathhouse, Koncilja said a group of people, including himself, would like to help renovate the building and make it ADA accessible.
We plan to reapply for the historic application, the historic application that allows us $500,000 per year in grant money that we can apply for. But we estimated the renovation of this building closer to $700,000; we have already raised approximately $140,000 in private pledges, Koncilja said.
How much a renovation would cost is up in the air. The mayor said preserving the existing bathhouse would cost more than $1 million.
SINCE THE NEW TENNIS FACILITY PROJECT IS NOT MOVING FORWARD, HOW WILL THE CITY USE THE FEDERAL MONEY THAT WAS PREPARED?
That's why we've reallocated funding for police vehicle purchases through 2025, Mayor Graham said.
She said the federal money will also go toward other park projects. These proposals will be put to a vote at the next council meeting on December 9.
