Juneau loves hockey and the outdoors is close to his heart

The NHL and the non-profit organization Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell the stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love of the sport. Today, in the second entry of this series, the journey of Joe Juneau, defined by both hockey and the call of the wild:

Joe Juneau's two passions, hockey and the outdoors, have always held a special place in his life, and the two have been closely linked before, during and after his career in the NHL.

It was in the great outdoors, on a small ice field his father built behind their home in Pont-Rouge, a small village about 40 minutes outside Quebec City, where the former NHL forward fell in love with hockey. For as long as he can remember, Juneau had skates on his feet and a hockey stick in his hands.

“My mother told me that I was already skating when I was a year old,” he claimed in an interview with NHL.com/fr.

“There was no public rink in Pont-Rouge when I was young, but I had plenty of friends in town who had a rink at their house. In addition to playing youth hockey in the arenas, this gave us more playing time.”

Whether it was during the bitter cold of Quebec winter or the dog days of summer, hockey was always at the center of Juneau's life.

“We had a stick in our hands every day,” Juneau, 56, recalled. “It's really what we loved to do. When we weren't in the arena or on a rink, we were walking on the street. Playing street hockey was a normal thing for us to do: get off the school bus, spread the word around the neighborhood, and at such and such a time a game began.”

Those pick-up games among friends in the open air were the start of a journey that has seen Juneau play more than 800 games in his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Phoenix Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens. Juneau also won the silver medal with Canada at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

Quite early in his youth, he realized that he had above-average talent compared to the kids in his age group, and therefore the dream of playing professional hockey did not seem so far-fetched. After a successful college career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Juneau immediately burst onto the scene in the NHL.

He remains one of seven players in league history to score more than 100 points in his rookie season (102 in 1992-93 with the Bruins). Juneau finished his NHL career with 572 points (156 goals, 416 assists) in 828 games.

But despite his success on the ice and the fast-paced lifestyle of an NHL player, Juneau always felt the need to return to his roots in Pont-Rouge. Not only because of his connections with the region, but also because nature and the wilderness gave him the opportunity to recharge his batteries.

“I really need to be outside in nature, whether that's at my house or somewhere else,” explains Juneau, who owns a second home north of Saint-Raymond-de-Portneuf, not far from Pont-Rouge . “When I go hunting or fishing or camping or hiking, I need those things. It's always been that way for me.

“During my hockey career, I often came back here and spent the summers just because I had access to nature and the countryside. That's how I was raised.”