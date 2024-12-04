Five Hawks earn all-region field hockey honors





Manahawkin, NJ Five members of the Saint Joseph's hockey team have been named to the 2024 National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Mid-Atlantic Region Teams, the organization announced Wednesday. Sol Borenstein , Julia Duffhuis , Manu Ghigliotti And Lily Santi had meanwhile been selected for the first team Maaike Gorissen earned a spot on the second team. Borensztein set out on a new career high in goals and points in 2024 after playing all 24 games in the Hawk midfield. The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native earned her fourth consecutive Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team in honor of being the first Hawk in program history to achieve the feat and also earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Duffhuis, a native of Bergeijk, Netherlands, posted an assist-rich career and earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Atlantic 10 Championship. She earned the fourth All-Conference honor of her career after being named to the CAA All-Conference Teams three times during her time at Delaware; she also earned CAA Tournament MOP honors. Duffhuis was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Ghigliotti gave the Hawks three NCAA All-Tournament selections after scoring both goals in the Hawks' 2–1 win over top-ranked and previously undefeated North Carolina in the national semifinals. The Buenos Aires product also earned her fourth consecutive First Team All-Atlantic 10 honors and became the fourth Hawk to earn four First Team honors in her career. She is a two-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-America First Team in 2023. Santi earned her second A-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors in three seasons after previously winning the award in 2022. She tied Ghigliotti for the league lead in points and also finished tied with her teammate for the second in the league in goals and assists. The Oceanport, New Jersey native was previously named the Atlantic 10 Championship Most Outstanding Player in both 2022 and 2023, just the second to ever earn the honor multiple times. Gorissen was the fulcrum of the Hawk midfield, doing the important work that isn't always reflected in the box score in her first season as team captain. The native of Bennekom, Netherlands, received Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team laurels after previously earning Second Team and All-Rookie honors as a freshman in 2022. Selections from all regions will be eligible for All-America honors, which will be announced later this month.

