'Players argued…': Why Indian Nets will no longer be open to the public in Australia | Cricket news

Indian cricket team in nets session ahead of the second test against Australia. (Image: X/BCCI)

The Indian cricket team's practice sessions will no longer be open to the general public for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as visitors have objected to the arrangement.

Thousands had gathered for the squad's training in Adelaide on Tuesday (December 3) and players were disturbed by frequent chants and comments during the session.

Loud taunts, players brawled at Team India's nets in Adelaide

It is understood that the crowd, who had gathered in close proximity to the Indian cricket team, harassed the players who were preparing for the pink-ball match in Adelaide from Friday (December 6).

There were frequent loud chants and comments from thousands of people and it did not create an ideal atmosphere for training for the visitors who were putting the finishing touches on the day-night test.

KL Rahul press conference ahead of the second Test

The crowd constantly asked players to hit a boundary or a six and even made derogatory comments for players who were dismissed or beaten during the net sessions. A well-placed source said it wasn't ideal to have the audience so close to the action.

The ideal batting positions for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

“They were literally next to the nets. (It) Could have been better. The regular chants, demeaning comments, requests for selfies and all that doesn't help when players are trying to train hard,” said a source close to the developments.

Even as the players walked to the nets area, there was a large crowd surrounding them and the requests for selfies and autographs only grew louder as the session progressed.

“The session could have been handled much better. It could also have been a security situation because the crowd was just very close to the players. And the comments and constant slogans of 'chauka maar', 'chakkar maar', 'out ho gaya' “are not ideal for practice sessions,” the source added.