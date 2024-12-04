Sports
The College Football playoff field has tripled in size. Turns out picking 12 teams is just as difficult | College football
This season is the best of times and the worst of times to host a twelve-team playoff in the top level of college football.
It's the best of times because the results so far have presented a muddled picture where picking just four teams would have been extremely difficult, and we need these play-off games to provide some clarity.
It is the worst time because choosing twelve teams is also extremely difficult.
Like referees and judges, members of the play-off committee are doomed to the realization that someone is going to feel aggrieved by their work. For each committee member (there are 13 of them), there are dozens of talk radio and TV hosts on hand to cheer about the selections.
One issue that will require significant rethinking in college football is the bloat among the major conferences. We have too many contenders who haven't met their fellow candidates yet.
Take the Atlantic Coast Conference, which now extends to the Pacific Coast. The top three teams SMU (8-0 conference record), Clemson (7-1) and Miami (6-2) did not face each other, and they lost the majority of their games against teams with a 5-3 conference mark.
The Big 12 had similar problems. Four teams finished atop the league at 7-2, and the only teams in that bracket to face each other were Arizona State and BYU.
But unless the Big Bang of conference expansion follows the astronomical model of the Big Crunch and reverses itself, we will be left with these planning errors.
The bigger inherent problem is simpler: selection is subjective.
This is not the case in professional sports. If the Atlanta Falcons win the NFC South division, they will be in the playoffs. The NHL takes the top three teams in each division and then the next two in the conference standings. Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last year and therefore qualified for the Champions League.
In college football, where 134 teams compete for the top prize and each team plays only twelve regular-season games, objective criteria are more difficult to apply.
But not impossible. It's also not impossible to come up with a measurement that's easy to track in real time instead of next-day polls or calculations.
Computer rankings are objective, but while college football programs are still associated with universities that presumably teach math and computer science classes, the computers never been popular in college football circles. They also don't let fans know exactly what teams need to accomplish on the field. ESPNs Football Power Index generates numbers that don't mean much. Texas has an FPI of 26.5, Ole Miss is at 20.5, Penn State is at 19.7, etc.
So instead of using the computers to a final ranking, let's use them to establish a reference point. Pick a date, maybe after week 10, maybe after week 12, and divide the teams into tiers (top 5, top 10, top 20, top 40, etc.) based on their computer rankings at that moment. After that you don't need to update anymore. Ten to twelve weeks is long enough to collect enough game data, and we want to have clear scenarios in the last few weeks.
Then a new measure is needed: adjusted gains and losses.
The idea is simple. A win over a Tier 1 team counts more than a win over a Tier 2 team. A road win over a Tier 2 team counts more than a home win over that same team. A road loss to a level 1 is not as expensive as other losses.
Something like this:
Gain:
-
1.5 adjusted wins for beating a Tier 1 team (top 5).
-
1.4 for level 2 (6th to 10th)
-
1.3 for level 3 (11th to 20th)
-
1.2 for Tier 4 (the rest of the top 40)
-
1.0 for Tier 5 (the rest of the top 100)
-
0.8 for Tier 6 (all others)
To lose
Bonus: Winning a road match against a team in the top four tiers is worth a bonus of 0.1 point. A road loss against such teams is 0.1 point better than a home or neutral field loss.
Example: Base values on ESPN Football Power Index Starting November 24, let's take a look at two teams vying for a playoff spot that aren't in the conference finals.
Tennessee: Actual record 10-2, adjusted record 10.7-1.1 (net 9.6)
-
1 Tier 1 win (Alabama), worth 1.5 adjusted wins
-
2 road wins at Level 4 (Oklahoma, Vanderbilt), each worth 1.3 adjusted wins
-
1 home win at Level 4 (Florida), worth 1.2
-
3 Tier 5 wins, worth 1.0 each
-
3 Tier 6 wins (the Volunteers' non-conference schedule wasn't particularly strong), worth 0.8
-
1 Tier 1 road loss (Georgia), 0.4 adjusted losses
-
1 Tier 4 road loss (Arkansas), 0.7 adjusted losses
Indiana: Actual record 11-1, adjusted record 10.4-0.4 (net 10.0)
-
1 home win at Level 4 (Michigan), 1.2 adjusted wins
-
6 Tier 5 wins, 1.0 each
-
3 Tier 6 wins, 0.8 each
-
1 Tier 1 road loss (Ohio State), 0.4 adjusted wins
Add it all up through Week 14, and here are the current top-12 teams (*could have more adjusted wins in a conference championship game):
Teams in conference championships may have more adjusted wins, but because we don't want to penalize teams for playing in a finals, they won't have adjusted losses. The only competing team that could still do it to lose points is Army, which plays the traditional army-navy game after the conference championships.
Since we know how much each win is worth, we can see the maximum net record each team can achieve.
Iowa State is in the bubble with a current net rating of 8.9. Miami (8.8), Alabama (8.5) and South Carolina (8.4) cannot qualify.
Five conference champions will win automatic bids, but two of them will finish well above the cutoff, so only three champions can advance and beat one of the teams in the top twelve. That means the top nine teams are safe. (To break down the tie between Boise State and BYU, we can use the ESPN Football Power Index.)
The Sun Belt, MAC and Conference USA champions are unable to qualify, leaving the ACC, American and Mountain West champions playing a two-seater game of musical chairs.
A few scenarios:
-
Clemson wins the ACC. The Tigers could still miss out. At best, they would be the fifth-best conference champions. (SMU would still be eligible, however.)
-
UNLV wins the Mountain West. Boise State is still safe. UNLV would only qualify if Clemson and/or Tulane win their conference finals.
-
Tulane wins the American. The Big 12, ACC and Mountain West champions would qualify; Tulane wouldn't do that.
-
Army wins the American And Beat Navy. The Black Knights would qualify easily and Clemson would have no path to the playoffs as the Tigers would finish behind the Mountain West winner.
Once all the calculations are done, it won't be much different from what the selection committee decides. But it will be more definitive, and we can see the situation unfold on the field rather than on a Zoom call or board meeting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/dec/04/college-football-playoff-selection-expansion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) introduces global cricket to American universities
- Global Times: Xi sends congratulatory letter to Conference on Understanding China
- As Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to issue pardons to Trump targets
- Denial of appropriate medical treatment for Christian Michel is a travesty of justice: CBI judge
- PDIP dismisses Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby Nasution from the party
- Democrats win latest U.S. House race, eroding Republican control of the chamber
- SSPDS Integration Games end in Cear, Brazil
- Quebec monitors rise in walking pneumonia cases in children
- The future of Syria: implications for global and regional powers
- PM Modi after meeting FM Al-Yahya
- Hockey players are at greater risk for CTE the longer they playExBulletin
- Imprisoned Iranian Nobel laureate temporarily released after surgery | BBC News