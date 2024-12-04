Hockey players are at greater risk for CTE the longer they playExBulletin

change caption Patrick Smith/Getty Images

For years, the link between American football and the degenerative neurological disease known as CTE has become increasingly apparent, lagging research in other sports, even contact sports like ice hockey.

Now, a new study from researchers at Boston University is the largest to date to link an athlete's likelihood of developing CTE and the length of his ice hockey career, the authors say: the longer he played, the greater the chance that he would get the disease.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Neurologyexamined the brains of 77 deceased male ice hockey players, whose experience in the sport ranged from youth hockey to professional play. CTE can only be diagnosed with an autopsy of the brain, meaning it cannot be detected until after death.

In total, more than half of the hockey players studied turned out to have CTE. And the incidence of CTE increased depending on how long the player's career lasted: all but one of the former professional players (27 of 28 total, and 18 of 19 who played in the National Hockey League) showed signs of CTE, compared to less than half of the players. those who had played at the collegiate, junior and semi-professional levels. Among donors whose hockey careers were limited to youth or high school hockey, researchers found CTE in only 10% of samples.



“We know less when it comes to hockey,” said Dr. Jesse Mez, professor of neurology at Boston University and co-author of the study. “Most of what we have learned is in the field of football, because most of our brain donors are football players.”

As with other CTE studies, researchers relied on donated samples. Players who played at the elite level are overrepresented in the sample, Mez said. And selection bias is likely, as players and families who agreed to donate brains to researchers may have noticed symptoms associated with CTE before death, such as mood swings, memory problems or headaches.

“That suggests we will have more people with CTE in the brain bank than in the generational population,” he said. “That said, if you find it in the brain bank of virtually all NHL players, it's still very concerning.”

What the study doesn't determine is how likely a hockey player is to develop CTE. “With each additional year played, the risk increases,” Mez said. “But we don't know what the absolute risk is for a given amount of play in the generational population.”

Over the past fifteen years, as awareness of the danger of head impacts has grown, all levels of organized hockey have taken steps to reduce the risk.

Yet Gary Bettman, commissioner of the National Hockey League, denied a link between professional hockey and CTE in an interview with NPR last year.

“We listen to medical opinions about CTE, and I don't believe there has been any documented research to suggest that elements of our play result in CTE,” Bettman said. “There have been isolated cases of players playing the game [who] Had CTE. But that doesn't mean it necessarily comes from playing in the NHL.”

Football and hockey, Bettman continued, “are not comparable in terms of the amount of head contact.”

Research has shown that repeated head impacts that occur over the course of an athlete's playing career can lead to CTE, regardless of the sport. In addition to American football and ice hockey, researchers at Boston University also diagnosed the disease in samples from athletes who played football, rugby and wrestling.

But even as awareness has grown, advocates say more steps can be taken to make hockey safer at all levels of the game. “I don't think we're where we need to be,” said Kerry Goulet, a former professional hockey player who co-founded StopConcussionsan organization committed to reducing head injuries in hockey and other sports.

Ice hockey has unique challenges compared to sports like football or soccer, Goulet said. Because the game is played on hard ice and the playing field is surrounded by boards and glass, some consequences are unavoidable. Players move at high speed and routinely collide with each other or with the boards.

“I got hit from behind. I fell. I hit my head on the boards,” Goulet said.



He estimates he may have suffered as many as 20 concussions over the course of his playing career, only three of which have been formally diagnosed, along with numerous other blows to the head and body. “I remember incidents like that where these black spots were suddenly a little confused and dazed around me.” In the years since his retirement, Goulet has suffered from depression and even suicidality, he said, symptoms he links to the blows to the head he experienced as a player.

In today's game, elite-level players are bigger, faster and stronger than they were decades ago. Players at all levels train all year round, instead of just in the winter. But rule changes and enforcement have made the game safer, especially for younger players, who represent the majority of those who play the sport, said Dr. Michael Stuart, USA Hockey's chief physician and professor emeritus at the Mayo Clinic.

“There is now zero tolerance for any blow to the head. It is a punishment,” Stuart said. “And some of these egregious on-ice actions now carry very strict penalties, hopefully to prevent players from getting into a dangerous situation with themselves or their opponent.”

In 2011, USA Hockey banned body checking for boys 12 and under. The same year, the NHL created its first Department of Player Safety and began penalizing all hits where a player's head was the main point of contact, a move that reduced the number of concussions in the league. a study found last year .

Still, Stuart, who also works as a consultant for the NHL Players' Association, believes the NHL could do more to enforce rules against dangerous play and increase penalties for dangerous hits against the backboards or aggressive checks from behind . “These should be heavily scrutinized and aggressively punished to deter this type of behavior,” he said. He has also long advocated a ban on fighting in the NHL, which has declined over the years but still occurs in about 20% of games.