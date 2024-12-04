Sports
Hockey players are at greater risk for CTE the longer they playExBulletin
For years, the link between American football and the degenerative neurological disease known as CTE has become increasingly apparent, lagging research in other sports, even contact sports like ice hockey.
Now, a new study from researchers at Boston University is the largest to date to link an athlete's likelihood of developing CTE and the length of his ice hockey career, the authors say: the longer he played, the greater the chance that he would get the disease.
The study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Neurologyexamined the brains of 77 deceased male ice hockey players, whose experience in the sport ranged from youth hockey to professional play. CTE can only be diagnosed with an autopsy of the brain, meaning it cannot be detected until after death.
In total, more than half of the hockey players studied turned out to have CTE. And the incidence of CTE increased depending on how long the player's career lasted: all but one of the former professional players (27 of 28 total, and 18 of 19 who played in the National Hockey League) showed signs of CTE, compared to less than half of the players. those who had played at the collegiate, junior and semi-professional levels. Among donors whose hockey careers were limited to youth or high school hockey, researchers found CTE in only 10% of samples.
“We know less when it comes to hockey,” said Dr. Jesse Mez, professor of neurology at Boston University and co-author of the study. “Most of what we have learned is in the field of football, because most of our brain donors are football players.”
As with other CTE studies, researchers relied on donated samples. Players who played at the elite level are overrepresented in the sample, Mez said. And selection bias is likely, as players and families who agreed to donate brains to researchers may have noticed symptoms associated with CTE before death, such as mood swings, memory problems or headaches.
“That suggests we will have more people with CTE in the brain bank than in the generational population,” he said. “That said, if you find it in the brain bank of virtually all NHL players, it's still very concerning.”
What the study doesn't determine is how likely a hockey player is to develop CTE. “With each additional year played, the risk increases,” Mez said. “But we don't know what the absolute risk is for a given amount of play in the generational population.”
Over the past fifteen years, as awareness of the danger of head impacts has grown, all levels of organized hockey have taken steps to reduce the risk.
Yet Gary Bettman, commissioner of the National Hockey League, denied a link between professional hockey and CTE in an interview with NPR last year.
“We listen to medical opinions about CTE, and I don't believe there has been any documented research to suggest that elements of our play result in CTE,” Bettman said. “There have been isolated cases of players playing the game [who] Had CTE. But that doesn't mean it necessarily comes from playing in the NHL.”
Football and hockey, Bettman continued, “are not comparable in terms of the amount of head contact.”
Research has shown that repeated head impacts that occur over the course of an athlete's playing career can lead to CTE, regardless of the sport. In addition to American football and ice hockey, researchers at Boston University also diagnosed the disease in samples from athletes who played football, rugby and wrestling.
But even as awareness has grown, advocates say more steps can be taken to make hockey safer at all levels of the game. “I don't think we're where we need to be,” said Kerry Goulet, a former professional hockey player who co-founded StopConcussionsan organization committed to reducing head injuries in hockey and other sports.
Ice hockey has unique challenges compared to sports like football or soccer, Goulet said. Because the game is played on hard ice and the playing field is surrounded by boards and glass, some consequences are unavoidable. Players move at high speed and routinely collide with each other or with the boards.
“I got hit from behind. I fell. I hit my head on the boards,” Goulet said.
He estimates he may have suffered as many as 20 concussions over the course of his playing career, only three of which have been formally diagnosed, along with numerous other blows to the head and body. “I remember incidents like that where these black spots were suddenly a little confused and dazed around me.” In the years since his retirement, Goulet has suffered from depression and even suicidality, he said, symptoms he links to the blows to the head he experienced as a player.
In today's game, elite-level players are bigger, faster and stronger than they were decades ago. Players at all levels train all year round, instead of just in the winter. But rule changes and enforcement have made the game safer, especially for younger players, who represent the majority of those who play the sport, said Dr. Michael Stuart, USA Hockey's chief physician and professor emeritus at the Mayo Clinic.
“There is now zero tolerance for any blow to the head. It is a punishment,” Stuart said. “And some of these egregious on-ice actions now carry very strict penalties, hopefully to prevent players from getting into a dangerous situation with themselves or their opponent.”
In 2011, USA Hockey banned body checking for boys 12 and under. The same year, the NHL created its first Department of Player Safety and began penalizing all hits where a player's head was the main point of contact, a move that reduced the number of concussions in the league. a study found last year.
Still, Stuart, who also works as a consultant for the NHL Players' Association, believes the NHL could do more to enforce rules against dangerous play and increase penalties for dangerous hits against the backboards or aggressive checks from behind . “These should be heavily scrutinized and aggressively punished to deter this type of behavior,” he said. He has also long advocated a ban on fighting in the NHL, which has declined over the years but still occurs in about 20% of games.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/12/04/nx-s1-5214628/ice-hockey-nhl-cte-head-impacts-concussions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) introduces global cricket to American universities
- Global Times: Xi sends congratulatory letter to Conference on Understanding China
- As Trump bent on revenge, Biden encouraged to issue pardons to Trump targets
- Denial of appropriate medical treatment for Christian Michel is a travesty of justice: CBI judge
- PDIP dismisses Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby Nasution from the party
- Democrats win latest U.S. House race, eroding Republican control of the chamber
- SSPDS Integration Games end in Cear, Brazil
- Quebec monitors rise in walking pneumonia cases in children
- The future of Syria: implications for global and regional powers
- PM Modi after meeting FM Al-Yahya
- Hockey players are at greater risk for CTE the longer they playExBulletin
- Imprisoned Iranian Nobel laureate temporarily released after surgery | BBC News