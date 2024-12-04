SSPDS Integration Games end in Cear, Brazil





Security forces unite through sports with SSPDS Integration Games The SSPDS integration games concluded on Tuesday, December 3, after a series of matches at various locations in Cear, Brazil. The event, organized by the Cear State Department of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) in collaboration with affiliated agencies, promoted camaraderie and sportsmanship among public security professionals. During the opening ceremony on November 28 at the Integrated Public Security Center (CISP), Roberto Alzir Dias Chaves, Executive Secretary of Intelligence and Social Defense, highlighted the objectives of the event: One of the objectives of this event is to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, but our main objective is to strengthen the spirit of integration and interconnectedness among the officers of the security forces. The games consisted of nine sports and concluded with a closing ceremony on December 3. Sportsmanship and community involvement The Integration Games, held in honor of Civil Servants' Day, promoted cooperation between public security teams. Participating athletes contributed toys as part of their registration, in support of the Cear Hunger-Free Christmas program. The competitions started with a football match between PM Womens Soccer Society team and SSPDS team. A procession of athletes from various security forces opened the event, marching from the former SSPDS headquarters to CISP. Civilian police officer Rica Cavalcante expressed her thoughts: It is an opportunity to start a new team and participate in this moment of integration with the other security forces. Key events and results The games include various events including Futsal, Table Tennis and Master Football. Indoor football matches in the men's and women's categories were held at the gymnasium of the State Public Security Academy (AESP), where champions were crowned on December 3. Table tennis competitions took place at CISP and concluded on December 3 with winners in the individual and doubles categories. Master Football and Futsal Society matches were held at CISP Areninha, with the final matches determining the champions. Beach and endurance sports Additional events took place at Robson Barata Arena on Saturday, November 30. These include the Steel Server endurance race, which includes a 1km run, 500m swim and strength exercises. Other competitions included beach tennis, beach volleyball and chess. The winners of these events were announced on site after each competition. SSPDS integration games end in Cear: Summary The SSPDS Integration Games, organized by the Cear State Department of Public Security and Social Defense, concluded on December 3. The event celebrated sportsmanship and inclusion among public safety professionals through nine competitive sports. The games were held at various locations and also supported the Cear Hunger-Free Christmas program through toy donations. Competitions include indoor football, table tennis, masters football, beach tennis, chess and endurance sports. The event concluded with a closing ceremony in the Integrated Public Security Center auditorium, the culmination of a week dedicated to promoting collaboration and teamwork.

