Iowa State announces 2025 recruiting class





AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday the addition of 19 early signees from the high school ranks during the early signing period. The class consists of 10 offensive players and nine defensive players who join Iowa State from nine different states. For the third year in a row, Iowa State signed the best quarterback in the state of Iowa, adding Algona High School's Alex Manske to the roster. A priority for Campbell and his staff has always been recruiting players from winning programs and this year was no different. “We are very excited about the arrival of the class,” Campbell said. “The fundamentals, and what we've always believed in, we haven't given up on that. This class has guys that are winners, that come from great high school football programs and our coaches have done a great job within a six-mile radius hours. from our door We wanted to continue to find guys that fit what Iowa State is about and I think we did that.” The Cyclones signed six of the top 10 players in Iowa, led by Will Hawthorne, a four-star linebacker from Gilbert, Iowa. Manske is a four-star recruit from On3 and is ranked No. 42 nationally, the highest-ranked Big 12 recruit by that outlet. Other Iowa State recruits include Spirit Lake's athlete Ethan Stecker, Cedar Falls' offensive lineman Will Tompkins, Des Moines' wide receiver Zay Robinson, Manske's Algona teammate Jack Limbaugh, a defensive lineman and three-time state champion wide receiver Sam Zelenovich of Southeast Polk. The class is well balanced with four wide receivers and four defensive backs, in addition to four players on both the offensive and defensive lines.

