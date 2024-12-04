Spokane hockey community hosts benefit game for victims of deadly Elmira crash





The Spokane Braves hope the Carollo Family benefit will have a large turnout to raise money in Amelia's honor and to support her family.

SPOKANE, Wash. Spokane's hockey community continues to support the local family whose five-year-old daughter was killed in a head-on crash near Elmira last month. The Spokane Braves hockey team hosts a benefit game to raise money for the Carollo family. The Carollo Family Benefit Game is on Saturday, December 21 at 7:00 PM at the Eagles Ice Arena. Five dollars from every ticket sold at the game will be donated directly to the Carollos. Our game on December 21st against the Nelson Leafs, presented by Skyline Tree Services, will be a benefit game for the… Posted by Spokane Braves onMonday December 2, 2024 On November 22, five-year-old Amelia was killed in a head-on crash near Elmira. Her mother Amanda and seven-year-old brother Patrick were seriously injured and taken to hospital. They were headed to Patrick's hockey tournament in Canada, but never made it. The Spokane Braves hope the Carollo Family benefit will have a large turnout to raise money in Amelia's honor and to support her family. Team captain Cameron Oien said the Braves are proud to host something bigger than themselves. “Anytime you hear a tragedy like this happen, especially in the hockey community, it hits you,” Oien said. “This game is about the Carollo family and helping them.” Assistant coach and arena general manager Jason Greenwell said it will be more than just a hockey game. It's about the community coming together for a good cause. We would love to see as many people here as possible and maybe sell out the property and really show that support,” Greenwell said. “From me and everyone here at Eagle Ice Arena, we can't thank the community enough for what they've done. have done for this family. In a statement from head coach Mike Bay, he said: “The Spokane Braves are honored to support the Carollo family during this difficult time. The December 21 benefit game against the Nelson Leafs is more than hockey: it is an opportunity to come together as a community to honor Amelia's memory and help her family. Join Eagles Ice Arena to show your support and make a difference. Let's fill the arena with love, unity and compassion. The Carollo family said Patrick has been released from the hospital and is recovering with his grandparents. His mother, Amanda, is expected to be released from the hospital this week, but she still has a long road to a full recovery. The Idaho State Police are still investigating this accident. And there are no updates at the moment. Still, ISP is asking the public to share videos or photos that could help with this investigation.

