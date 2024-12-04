Uniting colleges across the country to showcase the world's second most popular sport, with support from USA Cricket and NCL

DALLAS, December 4, 2024 /CNW/ — The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) is proud to announce its official launch as the premier organization for collegiate cricket in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the CCL aims to transform college sports by uniting cricket clubs across the country, creating opportunities for student-athletes and building a pathway to professional cricket. With cricket set to become an Olympic sport in 2028 and recognized as the second most popular sport in the world, the CCL is making cricket a household name on American campuses.

DeCCL is supported by USA Cricket, the official governing body for cricket in the United Stateswho will act as an affiliate partner. There is also collaboration with the National Cricket League (NCL)known for his association with international cricket legends including Sachin TendulkarSir Vivian Richards, Sunil GavaskarHaroon Lorgat, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbasand Dilip Vengsarkar.

“There's nothing like college sports in America, and the excitement around cricket is unparalleled. Combining the two creates a perfect synergy, and the launch of a vibrant, visible college cricket league like the CCL will accelerate the growth of our sport,” said USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison.

“Cricket has the power to bring people together and create opportunities like no other sport,” said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the National Cricket League. “The Collegiate Cricket League is making a transformative impact by bringing cricket to American campuses in ways never seen before. This is not just about playing the game, but about building a movement that connects student-athletes, universities and global fans.”

The first season starts in spring 2025 and will feature student cricket clubs from top universities around the world the United States And Canadaincluding the University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Rochester, University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Michigan, Drexel University, University of Waterloo, Texas A&M, University of West Virginia, Rice University, University of Washington, University of Minnesota, University of Texas at Arlington, University of California San Diego, UCLA, Georgetown University, George Washington University, DePaul University, University of Louisville, Arkansas State University, University of California, Berkeleyand the University of Wisconsin. It is expected that many more student clubs will join in the coming months. These teams will compete in a dual-conference format, culminating in the first-ever CCL National Tournament featuring a $50,000 prize and the coveted CCL Trophy.

“Being part of the Collegiate Cricket League is about more than representing Georgetown; it's about pioneering a movement. We're excited to see college cricket finally get the structure it deserves in the U.S. As founding members of the CCL, we are excited to see it showcase what cricket brings to college sports,” said Ashrav Paul and Siddharth MyadamPresidents of the Georgetown Cricket Club.

Cricket has a long and storied history the United Statesdating back almost 320 years, with the first organized collegiate cricket match played in 1864 between Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania. While the sport has faded into the background compared to others over the past century, the CCL is bringing cricket back to the fore with a modern format: a 10-over (60 balls) match lasting just 90 minutes. This fast-paced version of the game has attracted worldwide attention and is now attracting audiences across the US. With broadcast capabilities through the National Cricket League (NCL) partners, CCL games will reach billions of fans around the world, creating new interest in college cricket and visibility for participating universities.

“The Collegiate Cricket League is a crucial step in introducing cricket to a country that is ready to embrace it,” said Haroon Lorgat, NCL Commissioner and former CEO of the ICC. “With its innovative format and focus on college-level development, the CCL provides an excellent opportunity to grow the sport in the U.S. A solid foundation is essential for continued success, and the CCL is uniquely equipped to achieve these goals.”

The CCL wants to make cricket a varsity sport at American universities. By uniting university cricket clubs under one league and leveraging the reach of its broadcasts, the CCL will secure sponsorship and funding, enabling schools to enhance cricket programmes, offer scholarships and invest in state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative positions cricket as a competitor to the global prominence of NCAA sports such as football and basketball.

“Our vision is to see cricket stadiums on every campus, scholarships for student-athletes and cricket clubs growing into varsity teams,” said StevenM. SmithExecutive Director of the CCL. “With cricket now an Olympic sport and the second most popular sport worldwide, universities have a unique opportunity to gain international exposure.”

The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL), a 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to advancing and promoting cricket at the collegiate level in the United States. Supported by the National Cricket League (NCL) and legendary figures in the sport, the CCL serves as a premier platform for college cricket clubs, providing student-athletes the opportunity to excel and establish cricket as a major collegiate sport in the US to make.

