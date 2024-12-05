



To report Section V hockey scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to forward Section V hockey scores by email as soon as possible[email protected]. Please include a name and contact number. The section V hockey scores for the 2024-2025 season are listed below by date. On social:Follow our sports coverage on Instagram Section V hockey results for Tuesday, December 3 Pittsford 4, Hilton 2 P: David Pollard 1 goal, 2 assists; Drew Ricketts 1 goal, 1 assist; Keegan Ahern 1 goal; Evan Weiner 1 goal; Luke Albano 1 assist; Aden Brown 35 saves. H: Andrew Paolini 1 goal; Lucas Grizzanti 1 goal; Mason Knight 1 assist; Cameron Gebo 1 assist; Gannon Driscoll 1 assist; Lennon Suplicki 45 saves. Irondequoit 6, Brighton/HFL/Eastridge 2 IHS: Douglas Velepec 3 assists; Landon Bryan 2 goals; Tommy Holve 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Carey 1 goal, 1 assist; Henry Velepec 1 goal; Matthew Parsons 1 goal; Robert Wunsch 1 assist; Matt Whalen 1 assist; TJ Mayer 1 assist; Joel Reeves 22 saves. B: Emmet Landt 2 goals; Carson Meehan 1 assist; Patrick Rohr 1 assist; Ryan Hurwitz 39 saves. Webster Schroeder 4, Portside Royals 1 WS: Zach Broccolo 2 goals, 1 assist; Anthony Pusateri 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Smith 1 goal; Scott Wagner 1 assist; Jake SanSoucie 1 assist; Dom Pusateri 1 assist; Nicholas Scott 1 assist; Dylan Peeso 1 assist; Julian McMahon 21 saves. PS: Joseph Mallette 1 goal; Danny Kucmerowski 35 saves. Batavia Notre Dame United 8, Thomas Aquinas 6 BND: Jameson Motyka 4 goals; Brady Johnson 4 assists; Jake Hutchins 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Pies 2 goals; Will Stevens 2 assists; Cade Shamp 1 goal; Luke Staley 1 assist; Liam Berger 1 assist; Brady Carney 1 assist; Chase Cummings 1 assist; Maggio Buchholz 1 assist; Rhys Tanner 40 saves. AQ: Mikey Dossier 2 goals, 2 assists; Caleb Wood 1 goal, 2 assists; Ryan Carmody 1 goal, 1 assist; Ares Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Tyler Muir 1 goal; Louie Ferrari 1 assist; Bryce Miller 1 assist; Ryan Whitney 1 assist; Reagan Gray 28 saves. WFL Panthers 7, Livingston 2 WFL: Liam Kivimaki 2 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Allen 2 goals, 1 assist; Joseph Valenti 1 goal, 1 assist; William Hand 1 goal, 1 assist; Graham Mauchly 2 assists; Blake Hollister 1 goal; Robby Johnson 1 assist; Joe Walsh 1 assist; Aiden Dunton 1 assist; Sean Allen 1 assist; Nathan Zimmerman 24 saves. L: Max Tragoutt 1 goal; Julien Hunnsinger 1 goal; Ryan ODuffy 1 assist; Dominic Agosto 1 assist; Markus Schiener 21 saves. Churchville-Chili 5, Fairport 4 (extension) CC: Ben Kanellis 1 goal, 3 assists (overtime winner); Anthony Indiano 1 goal, 1 assist; Grayson Galliford 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Lass 2 assists; Ryan Hanley 1 goal; Carter Brady 1 goal; Ryan Amico 1 assist; Cole Wilson 33 saves. F: Marc Hillier 1 goal, 1 assist; Garrett Martin 1 goal; Corey Rene 1 goal; Thomas Edwards 1 goal; Owen Sergeant 1 assist; Jack Gosiewski 1 assist; Kyle Donohue 31 saves. Victor 4, Spartan Hockey 3 Q: Simon Kowal 2 goals, 1 assist; Oliver Kowal 1 goal; Jacob Kurilovitch 1 goal; Eli Weingart 1 assist; Ian Kloiber 1 assist; Caleb Clark 1 assist; Oliver Lutz 1 assist; Nathan MacBride 20 saves. SH: Zach Fennell 2 assists; Ryan Prusak 1 goal; Matt Turner 1 goal; Nick Maslowski 1 goal; Wyatt Flannery 1 assist; Oliver Sunday 1 assist; Parker Monette 1 assist; Logan Swartzenberg 29 saves. Section V hockey results for Saturday, November 30 Canandaigua 3, Bethlehem-II 1 CA: Christian Stasko 1 goal, 1 assist; Karl Warren 2 assists; Gavin Nemitz 1 goal; Arthur Fuller 1 goal; Alex Chen 1 assist; Maddox Smith 1 assist; Garrett Richards 1 assist; Matthew Ulrich 29 saves. Batavia Notre Dame United 11, WFL Panthers 1 BND: Jameson Motyka 3 goals, 3 assists; Jake Hutchins 1 goal, 3 assists; Sam Pies 1 goal, 2 assists; Brady Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Stevens 1 goal, 1 assist; Preston Viele 1 goal, 1 assist; Luke Staley 2 assists; Dominic Viele 1 goal; Liam Berger 1 goal; Brady Carney 1 goal; Chase Cummings 1 assist; Cade Shamp 1 assist; Maggio Buchholz 1 assist; Rhys Tanner 15 saves. WFL: Sean Allen 1 goal; Liam Kivimaki 1 assist; Nathan Zimmerman 55 save. Thomas Aquinas 7, Irondequoit 3 AQ: Mikey Dossier 2 goals, 3 assists; Ares Miller 2 goals, 3 assists; Tyler Muir 2 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Carmody 1 goal; Reagan Gray 25 saves. WI: Douglas Velepec 1 goal; Landon Bryan 1 goal; Ryan Adams 1 goal; Hunter Weisbeck 1 assist; Alex McLaughlin 1 assist; Henry Velepec 1 assist; Porter Roberts 1 assist; Will Napierala 19 saves. Pittsford 1, Canisius-VI 1 P: David Pollard 1 goal; Ryan Munzinger 1 assist; Casey Reagan 1 assist; Wilson Szydlo 20 saves. Section V hockey results for Friday, November 29 Greece Storm 5, Thomas Aquinas 4 GS: Carter Griffin 1 goal, 2 assists; Camden Monks 1 goal, 1 assist; Chase Benham 2 assists; Jayden Gargana 1 goal; Alex Rink 1 goal; Noah Hennigan 1 goal; Brandon Delaney 1 assist; Azare Carstairs 1 assist; Stratos Triantafilou 42 saves. AQ: Mikey Dossier 2 goals, 1 assist; Ares Miller 2 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Carmody 2 assists; Reagan Gray 21 saves. Pittsford 5, Williamsville North VI 1 P: Simon George 3 goals, 1 assist; David Pollard 1 goal, 2 assists; Drew Ricketts 2 assists; Casey Reagan 1 goal; Charles Hezel 1 assist; Griffin Rizzi 1 assist; Aden Brown 22 saves. Canandaigua 3, Albany Academy-II 0 CA: Gavin Nemitz 2 goals; Maddox Smith 2 assists; Dyaln Green 1 goal; Alex Chen 1 assist; Dominic Holmes 1 assist; Ethan Tumbiolo 1 assist; Matthew Ulrich 31 saves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/12/04/section-v-hockey-scores-for-the-2024-25-season/76216959007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos