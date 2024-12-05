Everything you need to know: Australia vs India ODIs

ODI Series Facts

Schedule

December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:20 PM local time (3:20 PM AEDT) December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 9:45am local time (10:45am AEDT) December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 12.20pm local time (3.20pm AEDT)

Watch or listen in Australia: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports and ABC radio

Live Scores:Match Center

Highlights, news and post-match reactions:cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Tickets: Buy your tickets for the series here

The squadrons

Australia:Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Georgia Voll has been named in Australia's ODI squad and is set to open the batting alongside Phoebe Litchfield, with skipper Alyssa Healy set to miss the three-match series as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead Australia against India, with Ashleigh Gardner deputizing, while Beth Mooney will take the wicket gloves.

Healy was ruled out of Weber WBBL|10 after suffering a minor knee problem during an early season match. The Australian captain was already taking a cautious approach to the foot injury that saw her miss the end of the T20 World Cup in October.

Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the rest of the summer after dislocating her shoulder during the T20 World Cup.

India:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy , Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakur

Shafali Verma has been dropped from the Indian ODI squad, while 'keeper-batsman Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out due to a broken wrist.

Powerful opener Verma was the biggest name missing from the 16-player squad, which she dropped after a poor run at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October, where she scored 97 runs in four innings at a high score of 43.

Those fortunes did not improve in the one-dayers against New Zealand that immediately followed, with Verma hitting 33, 11 and 12 in the three matches in Ahmedabad.

Bhatia will miss the series after injuring her wrist while playing for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL.

Dayalan Hemalatha, who has played for Perth Scorchers in recent weeks, was another omission, while Pooja Vastrakar remains absent after being rested against New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh has returned to the side after missing the series against the White Ferns due to exams, while Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani are the other inclusions.

Georgia Voll wins on her own with 97*

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, T: draw

Australia:WWWWLWWWWW

Australia's last ODI series took place in March when they swept Bangladesh 3-0 in Dhaka. With the one-day World Cup in India looming in October next year, the defending champions will be keen to get back into 50-over mode to fine-tune their progress plans for that tournament.

Their last defeat was against South Africa at North Sydney Oval in February.

India:WLWWWWLLLT

India hosted New Zealand in an ODI series that started just four days after the White Ferns lifted the T20 World Cup trophy. Unsurprisingly, the Kiwis were a little rusty at first as India won the first match in Ahmedabad by 59 runs.

New Zealand recovered in the second game to beat India by 76 runs, before Smriti Mandhana hit a century to lead India to a six-wicket win in the final game, sealing a 2–1 series win.

The last time they met

Australia secured a 3-0 series win when the teams last met at Wankhede Stadium in January. Opener Phoebe Litchfield was the star of that series, scoring 260 runs in three innings.

Litchfield hit 78 in the series opener as Australia took India's total of 8-282 with 3.3 overs and six wickets to spare.

The second match was a nail-biter with Australia scoring 8-258, Litchfield again top-scored with 63 while Deepti Sharma won 5-38. India almost chased it down as Richa Ghosh fell four runs short of a century, but the Aussies held on to win by three runs.

The series finale was all one-way traffic, with Litchfield hitting her second ODI ton as Australia posted 7-338, after which India rolled for 148 to win by 190 runs.

Litchfield's dream series continues with a glittering hundred

Head-to-head in ODIs

The prediction

Brisbane looks set to be hot and humid for the first two ODIs, with a high of 29 degrees Celsius forecast for Thursday and the possibility of morning showers ahead of the day-nighter. Sunday is tipped to bring a scorching 34C heatwave. The long-term forecast suggests it will be a warm 27 degrees Celsius and sunny in Perth for the final match.

The ICC ODI Championship

ICC Women's Championship points will be offered in the three-match ODI series. The 10-team championship is held every four years and determines which five teams, in addition to hosts India, automatically qualify for the 2025 World Cup.

The remaining four will have to go to the ICC qualifying tournament to try and clinch a spot in the eight-team event.

During each ODI World Cup cycle, each of the ten teams plays eight three-match ODI series, four at home and four away, all excluding one of the other champion teams.

As this edition reaches its climax, Australia has already secured qualification for the tournament with six matches to go, joining England and South Africa.

However, there is another piece of silverware at stake. Australia have won both previous editions of the Championship but their streak is under threat, with India also in a strong position this edition.

Australia won the 2014-16 and 2017-20 Championships // Getty

The Aussies currently sit at the top of the table having won 13 of the 18 ODIs in this cycle. They lost two one-day matches to England during the Ashes, another to South Africa, and had excesses against Ireland and the West Indies.

They have one series left against New Zealand later this month.

India has played five rounds so far and won 12 of the 15 matches against Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team returns home to play the West Indies later this month, followed by Ireland in January.

Quick stats

Australia have won nine of the last 10 women's ODIs against India, including the last four. Their only defeat in that period came in their most recent meeting in Australia, in Mackay in September 2021.

India will be aiming for back-to-back wins in the Women's ODIs against Australia in Australia for the second time (the previous one was in 2009), following that two-wicket win in 2021.

Australia have lost just one of the last 26 bilateral women's ODI series, a 1-2 defeat to England in last year's Ashes. Since then they have won each of their five series.

India have won each of their last two bilateral women's ODI series, beating New Zealand 2-1 in October and 3-0 by South Africa in June.

Ellyse Perry (3958) is 42 runs away from becoming the fourth player to score 4000 runs for Australia in women's ODIs (Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning) and 14th overall.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 448 runs at an average of 74.7 over her last six ODI innings (117, 136, 90, 5, 0, 100), including three hundreds in that period; although she has scored fewer than 40 runs in five of her last six ODI innings against Australia (16, 86, 22, 10, 34, 29).

Alana King (Australia) has hit a boundary once every 4.6 balls in women's ODIs in 2024, the most common player for Australia this year.

Deepti Sharma (India) recorded a bowling economy of 3.6 in India's most recent ODI series against New Zealand in October, the best by any player from either team.

Commbank Women's ODI series against India

Australian selection: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Indian selection: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakur, Radha Yadav

First ODI: December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 3:20pm AEDT

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3:20pm AEDT