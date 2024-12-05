'Ping Pong' serves up high-stakes drama at JAFF Market





Former table tennis champion turned match-fixer finds redemption through sport in rising filmmaker Najam Yardo's family drama, presented at the inaugural JAFF market. Produced by Hannan Cinthya under the banner of Kreasi Angkasa Semesta – Arungi Films, the project follows 50-year-old Emma, ​​who faces mounting medical bills for the treatment of her son's lymphatic tuberculosis while caring for her son. Alzheimer's sufferer father. After mortgaging her father's house and turning to illegal gambling, Emma finds herself in prison, but is given a chance at redemption through an official table tennis tournament. For Yardo, the story comes from personal experience. “This story reflects my memories and journey in understanding and reconciling with my mother,” says the director. “It portrays a mother who has to take on multiple roles in her life, and a family that survives in unconventional ways.” Producer Cinthya became involved with the material from her own background. “When I met Najam and heard his vision for 'Ping Pong,' I felt a natural connection between our experiences,” she says. “His story about a single mother raising a child with a serious medical condition despite their distant relationship seemed familiar.” The film strives to balance its weighty themes with moments of levity. “The film is presented with a lighter approach through dark humor, absurdity and vibrant characters, showcasing their unique ways of surviving,” notes Yardo. The project enters the JAFF market as Indonesian independent cinema faces both opportunities and challenges. “There is increasing support for independent cinema from film communities and international co-productions,” notes Cinthya, pointing to obstacles such as limited financing and marketing resources. At JAFF Market, Cinthya strives to secure potential collaborations and distribution opportunities. “I see JAFF Market not only as a platform to showcase our film project, but also as an opportunity to gain a broader perspective,” she says. The first JAFF market will take place from December 3 to 5 alongside the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival in Yogyakarta (Jogja), providing a new platform for emerging Indonesian filmmakers to connect with industry professionals. “Ping Pong” is on the market's Future Project platform.

