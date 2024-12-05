The schedule

BOISE, Idaho On Wednesday afternoon, Boise State Athletics released the 2025 spring men's tennis schedule, featuring 26 matches.

This year's schedule includes games against three Big Ten schools, a Virginia matchup, the 2022 and 2023 national champions, and your typical regional competition. Depending on the results, they could face nine teams that will advance to the NCAA National Team Championship tournament in 2024.

The two-time defending Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos open the spring season with a hidden dual at Illinois on the weekend of Jan. 18-20.

In week two, the Broncos travel to the Virginia game of the ITA Kickoff Tournament in Charlotteville. They will face the Cavaliers in the opening round on Jan. 25, then either Alabama or VCU on the second day. A bid to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Waco, Texas, is on the line. Last year at the ITA Kickoff the Broncos went 1-1 and fell to then. 1 Ohio State before regrouping to beat Oregon in the consolation bracket.

Boise State returns home for a three-game homestand with a doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 31 against the Eastern Washington Eagles and Idaho State Bengals of the Big Sky Conference. The Broncos close homestand on Feb. 9 when they host the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Conference. The Blue and Orange went 3-2 against the trio last year, beating EWU twice and ISU once, while falling twice to MSU.

If the Broncos win their ITA Kickoff Weekend race in Virginia, they will qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Waco, Texas, Feb. 15-17.

If they don't win their title in Charlottesville, they will travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Wichita State on February 14 and Denver on February 16 for regularly scheduled games. Boise State hasn't played the Shockers since 2011, while they lost in Denver in 2024.

On Feb. 19, the Blue and Orange will host the Indiana Hoosiers, the second Big Ten team of the season. The two met last year in Bloomington, Indiana, where the Hoosiers won 4-1.

Boise State hits the road the week of February 21-23, traveling to Purdue, the third Big Ten team, on the 21st, followed by a game at Princeton in New Jersey on the 23rd. The Broncos defeated Purdue 6-1 in Boise last spring. Boise State has faced Princeton only once before, losing 4-1 in the Blue-Gray Classic in 2017.

The Blue and Orange will compete at the 2025 Arizona State Diablo College Tennis Invitational, February 28 to March 2 in Tempe, Arizona. The field is not fully set up at this time. The Broncos were 1-2 in last year's edition of the tournament when they defeated No. 51 Liberty 4-3 and lost to No. 23 Arizona State 4-3 and No. 30 VCU 4-2.

The second home doubleheader of the season will take place on March 7, when Boise State hosts Lewis-Clark State and Montana State. The Broncos defeated LCSC 7-0 in Boise in 2024; while they last played Montana State in 2022, a 4-3 home win.

The Boise State Spring Fling returns for the second year in a row on the weekend of March 14-15. This year's version will be a four-team round-robin featuring Sacramento State, Montana State and Kennesaw State.

Non-conference play concludes the week of March 17-19 when the Blue and Orange travel to California to take on the Santa Clara Broncos on the 17th, followed by a game at Cal Poly on the 19th. The last time Boise State faced Santa Clara was a 4-3 win in Boise in 2018, while the Broncos defeated Cal Poly 6-1 in Boise last spring.

Conference play begins at home on March 28 when the Utah State Aggies come to town. The two shared a pair of matches in 2024, with the home team winning both.

Boise State travels to UNLV and San Diego State April 4-6. Last year, the Broncos swept the two, with a combined 3-0 win. They defeated SDSU twice, the last in the MW Championship finals when the Broncos won 4-1.

The regular season concludes with a two-game homestand on April 17 and 19 against Air Force and New Mexico. The Blue and Orange defeated both on the road during the 2024 regular season and again at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas en route to back-to-back championships.

The MW Championship returns to Las Vegas this year the week of April 23-25.