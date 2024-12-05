Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird rejects accusations of hypocrisy over Afghanistan from outgoing International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay

Any game in which women are an important strategic driver and offer opportunities [to grow]they have to actually walk that. So from our point of view, that's the position we've taken. People obviously have different views, but we felt very comfortable with the position we took. Baird said specifically about Afghanistan still playing in the World Cup: There are all kinds of lines you can draw. We have drawn a line, we have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should. I think the event that will take place at the end of January is a celebration of women and what is happening in the women's game in this country. We remain proud of it. Indian fans are watching the training in Adelaide this week. Credit: Getty Images Baird said CA respected India's decision to ban open training sessions for the rest of the tour after as many as 5,000 spectators packed in to watch the tourists in Adelaide on Tuesday night, but insisted the Australian side took a different stand. It's a tough time when you're in a competitive Test series and different teams will take different approaches. We understand that, he said. There is a lot of pressure involved and there are all kinds of things that can distract your attention. From our point of view, we love the fans.

Our players are open and available and they enjoy it too. That's why we want our fans to be connected to these players. It's a once-in-a-generation team, once-in-a-generation players, and the chance to watch them train and understand, as I once did at the SCG nets, how far short my game was. I thought I was facing pace bowling and that turned out not to be the case. So that kind of experience, that's how the game is going to grow, connect and understand fans. India has taken a position on this and we respect that. Loading Greenberg, meanwhile, said he finally decided to go for the CA job after writing a question to himself on a whiteboard at home that he could do more for cricket by replacing Nick Hockley than by remaining the ACA boss. He also admitted that his players' union background could be challenging in terms of building relationships with India's powerful BCCI, which does not recognize players' associations, but that he would learn useful lessons from his heady time leading the NRL.