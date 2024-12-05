Sports
Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird rejects accusations of hypocrisy over Afghanistan from outgoing International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay
Any game in which women are an important strategic driver and offer opportunities [to grow]they have to actually walk that. So from our point of view, that's the position we've taken. People obviously have different views, but we felt very comfortable with the position we took.
Baird said specifically about Afghanistan still playing in the World Cup: There are all kinds of lines you can draw. We have drawn a line, we have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should. I think the event that will take place at the end of January is a celebration of women and what is happening in the women's game in this country. We remain proud of it.
Baird said CA respected India's decision to ban open training sessions for the rest of the tour after as many as 5,000 spectators packed in to watch the tourists in Adelaide on Tuesday night, but insisted the Australian side took a different stand.
It's a tough time when you're in a competitive Test series and different teams will take different approaches. We understand that, he said. There is a lot of pressure involved and there are all kinds of things that can distract your attention. From our point of view, we love the fans.
Our players are open and available and they enjoy it too. That's why we want our fans to be connected to these players.
It's a once-in-a-generation team, once-in-a-generation players, and the chance to watch them train and understand, as I once did at the SCG nets, how far short my game was. I thought I was facing pace bowling and that turned out not to be the case. So that kind of experience, that's how the game is going to grow, connect and understand fans. India has taken a position on this and we respect that.
Loading
Greenberg, meanwhile, said he finally decided to go for the CA job after writing a question to himself on a whiteboard at home that he could do more for cricket by replacing Nick Hockley than by remaining the ACA boss.
He also admitted that his players' union background could be challenging in terms of building relationships with India's powerful BCCI, which does not recognize players' associations, but that he would learn useful lessons from his heady time leading the NRL.
I'm really looking forward to developing relationships, Greenberg said of the BCCI. According to them, I may be from the dark side, but I hope there are no sides and we can work together.
People often say that rugby league is a tough clashing sport, and that applies off the field too. And I learned a lot. I learned a tremendous amount about the importance of bringing stakeholders together and the importance of not missing one and thinking you have all the answers.
It is quite clear that the global system of cricket is changing, franchise cricket is putting pressure on bilateral cricket, and the way we have known cricket in this country for so long is changing before our eyes. We have to keep our minds on that. Cricket is not a sport that traditionally relishes change.
News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/baird-rejects-cricket-australia-hypocrisy-accusation-over-afghanistan-20241205-p5kw0d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's sister alleges massacre at Pakistan protest, says brother was tortured
- Analysis: China, Russia and North Korea watch crisis in South Korea, key US ally
- Ruling party: Turkish leader ready to discuss with his Syrian counterpart
- Field hockey lands 12 on the Academic All-MAC team
- Republican strategist predicts whether Trump will “freely” “cut” Hegseth
- Fountain Valley girls tennis makes program history at CIF Individuals
- Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes northeast of Yerington | Local news
- Launched by the PDIP, after being renowned for its inconsistency
- Jeff Bezos ready to work with Trump to remove regulatory barriers
- Anti-obesity drugs may help treat alcohol use disorder
- Xi benefited most from the disappearance of Shanghai cliques
- Britain's sexiest accents have been revealed, but London's butt isn't even in the top 10.