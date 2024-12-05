Sports
Field hockey lands 12 on the Academic All-MAC team
CLEVELAND, Ohio On Wednesday, December 4, the Mid-American Conference released the 97 student-athletes who would be part of the 2024 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team. The Miami University RedHawks have added 12 athletes to the team.
The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of the competitions for that specific sport.
App status (15)
Grace Ball, Graduate Student, Master of Science in Applied Data Analytics, 3.18
Sophia A. Baxter, sophomore, exercise science, 3.73
Lise A. Boekaar, second year, Accounting, 3.35
Charlotte E. Bosma, senior, Applied Physics, 3.78
Sarah E. Callery, senior, accounting, 4:00
Samantha Connors, junior, exercise science, 3.73
Bridget E. Donovan, Junior, Finance and Banking, 3.74
Noa S. Ginjaume Matas, second year, international business, 3.48
Claire J. Grenis, Senior, Environmental Sciences, 3.85
Florine C. Koopman, sophomore, psychology – social science concentration, 3.48
Hadley E. Kuzmicky, junior, exercise science, 3.66
Jillian M. Orcutt, senior, exercise science, 3.51
Cassie E. Paul, freshman, commercial, 3.28
Sarah G. Perkins, senior, cell/molecular biology, 3.90
Henriette Stegen, Junior, Advertising, 3.49
Balstaat (9)
Nadia Briddell, Senior, NREM, 3.6
Michaela Graney, graduate student in kinesiology, 3.8
Maya Guinn, senior, biology, 3.8
Emma Hilton, graduate student in kinesiology, 3.8
Hannah Johnston, graduate student in computer science, 3.6
Nadine Loeps, second year, Sports Administration, 3.5
Maddie Summitt, junior, nursing, 3.4
Emma Van Hal, Junior, History, 3.6
Julia Veratti, Pre-Dental Preparation, 3.9
Bellarmine (7)
Kailey Workman, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 3.71
Alicia Hudson, junior, psychology, 3.77
Maria Bonwell, Junior, Foreign Languages and International Studies: Spanish, 4.0
Isabel Gladys, senior, elementary education, 3.54
Mia Booth, sophomore, Biology, 3.47
Bente Moormann, Senior, Business Administration, 3.67
Anna Crump, graduate, Master of Business Administration, 3.48
Central Michigan (12)
Amelia Lane, junior, general affairs, 3.93
Zoey Emrick, sophomore, black, 3.93
Hannah Havrilla, graduate student, teaching grade PK-6, 3.98
Shannon Dwyer, junior, neuroscience, 3.98
Annabelle Cotroneo, sophomore, Black, 3.31
Cosima Perleth, sophomore, Black, 4.0
Isabella D'Alessandro, Senior, education grade PK-6, 3.64
Kaitlyn Bowker, senior, education grade PK-6, 3.93
Simone Potgieter, senior, integrated science, 3.82
Klara Mikulaskova, second year, Personal Finance, 3.59
Cameron Pluciennik, sophomore, black, 3.46
Coletta Beeler, senior, teaching grades 3 to 6 with special education, 3.57
James Madison (11)
Sarah Beers, graduate student, applied nutrition, 4.0
Azul Covarrubias, sophomore, hospitality management, 3.458
Katie Fricke, senior, intelligence analysis, 3,805
Sam Grimes, senior, general psychology, 3,612
Brynna Hill, sophomore, Communication Studies, 3.39
Mia Julian, fifth year, secondary education, 3,778
Julie Narleski, Junior, Health Sciences, 3,552
Alice Roeper, Junior, Media Art and Design, 3.36
Molly Schreiner, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology, 3,261
Cassidy Strittmatter, senior, marketing, 3,681
Carissa Tambroni, fifth year, secondary education, 3,493
Kent state (12)
Elise Bearance, senior, nursing, 3,389
Bella Carpenter, senior, exercise science, 3,440
Lauren Conroy, junior, nursing, 3,437
Maybritt Duwel, second year, Psychology, 3.666
Agustina Florio, senior, sports administration, 3,520
Madison Leety, senior, nursing, 3,672
Sophia Livingston, sophomore, general affairs, 3,970
Emma Rolston, junior, general affairs, 3,370
Maia Sarrabayrouse, junior, business management, 3,728
Emma Seger, Junior, Biology, 3,384
Ashlyn Taylor, sophomore, scouting, 3,822
Eva Usoz, sophomore, physical education, sports performance, 3,603
Longwood (5)
Maria Papas, Junior, Kinesiology, 3.223
Ireland McDermott, graduate student in business administration, 3,273
Jane Ramsay, Junior, Communication Studies, 3,371
Cara Obeirne, senior, biology, 3,770
Hunter-Paige Johnson, graduate student in business administration, 3,896
Miami (12)
Berta MataSenior, Microbiology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, 3.41
Becca KlineSenior, Kinesiology Premedical Studies, Nutrition and Health, 3.83
Carlie ServisSenior, Kinesiology Premedical Studies, 3.68
Katherine GroffSenior, Finance, 3.79
Imke BreedijkJunior, Real Estate, 3.81
Becca lawnJunior, Accountancy, 3.31
Izzy HassJunior, Kinesiology, 3.33
Riley MazzalupiJunior, Business Analysis, 3.93
Paula NavarroJunior, Psychology, Business Economics, 3.58
Nicky SjoukenJunior, Psychology, 3.84
Kylie CoughlinSecond year, exploratory studies, 3.81
Maggie ReedSophomore, Marketing, 3.28
Ohio (14)
Emily Beitzel, sophomore, pre-nursing, 3,474
Zoe Collins, sophomore, physics, astrophysics, 3,501
Noa Desmaretz, Senior, International Affairs, 3,573
Sasha Dikotla, junior, chemical engineering, 3.693
Gwen Hershberger, Junior, Mechanical Engineering, 3,724
Mary Huffman, Junior, Business Analytics, 3,277
Merle Kal, Senior, Biology Human Biology, 3.555
Meela Kopp, graduate student, Masters of Analytics, 4,000
Natalie LaFleur, sophomore, journalism news and information, 3,797
Bodhi Littlefield, Senior, Integrated Language Arts, 3,824
Macy Lotze, graduate student, Masters of Management, 3,569
Anouk Plaehn, Junior, Business Analysis, 3,984
Emily Risser, Junior, Biological Sciences, 3,334
Annie Ryan, second-year psychology, 3.731
