Field hockey lands 12 on the Academic All-MAC team





CLEVELAND, Ohio On Wednesday, December 4, the Mid-American Conference released the 97 student-athletes who would be part of the 2024 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team. The Miami University RedHawks have added 12 athletes to the team. The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of the competitions for that specific sport. App status (15) Grace Ball, Graduate Student, Master of Science in Applied Data Analytics, 3.18

Sophia A. Baxter, sophomore, exercise science, 3.73

Lise A. Boekaar, second year, Accounting, 3.35

Charlotte E. Bosma, senior, Applied Physics, 3.78

Sarah E. Callery, senior, accounting, 4:00

Samantha Connors, junior, exercise science, 3.73

Bridget E. Donovan, Junior, Finance and Banking, 3.74

Noa S. Ginjaume Matas, second year, international business, 3.48

Claire J. Grenis, Senior, Environmental Sciences, 3.85

Florine C. Koopman, sophomore, psychology – social science concentration, 3.48

Hadley E. Kuzmicky, junior, exercise science, 3.66

Jillian M. Orcutt, senior, exercise science, 3.51

Cassie E. Paul, freshman, commercial, 3.28

Sarah G. Perkins, senior, cell/molecular biology, 3.90

Henriette Stegen, Junior, Advertising, 3.49 Balstaat (9) Nadia Briddell, Senior, NREM, 3.6

Michaela Graney, graduate student in kinesiology, 3.8

Maya Guinn, senior, biology, 3.8

Emma Hilton, graduate student in kinesiology, 3.8

Hannah Johnston, graduate student in computer science, 3.6

Nadine Loeps, second year, Sports Administration, 3.5

Maddie Summitt, junior, nursing, 3.4

Emma Van Hal, Junior, History, 3.6

Julia Veratti, Pre-Dental Preparation, 3.9 Bellarmine (7) Kailey Workman, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 3.71

Alicia Hudson, junior, psychology, 3.77

Maria Bonwell, Junior, Foreign Languages ​​and International Studies: Spanish, 4.0

Isabel Gladys, senior, elementary education, 3.54

Mia Booth, sophomore, Biology, 3.47

Bente Moormann, Senior, Business Administration, 3.67

Anna Crump, graduate, Master of Business Administration, 3.48 Central Michigan (12) Amelia Lane, junior, general affairs, 3.93

Zoey Emrick, sophomore, black, 3.93

Hannah Havrilla, graduate student, teaching grade PK-6, 3.98

Shannon Dwyer, junior, neuroscience, 3.98

Annabelle Cotroneo, sophomore, Black, 3.31

Cosima Perleth, sophomore, Black, 4.0

Isabella D'Alessandro, Senior, education grade PK-6, 3.64

Kaitlyn Bowker, senior, education grade PK-6, 3.93

Simone Potgieter, senior, integrated science, 3.82

Klara Mikulaskova, second year, Personal Finance, 3.59

Cameron Pluciennik, sophomore, black, 3.46

Coletta Beeler, senior, teaching grades 3 to 6 with special education, 3.57 James Madison (11) Sarah Beers, graduate student, applied nutrition, 4.0

Azul Covarrubias, sophomore, hospitality management, 3.458

Katie Fricke, senior, intelligence analysis, 3,805

Sam Grimes, senior, general psychology, 3,612

Brynna Hill, sophomore, Communication Studies, 3.39

Mia Julian, fifth year, secondary education, 3,778

Julie Narleski, Junior, Health Sciences, 3,552

Alice Roeper, Junior, Media Art and Design, 3.36

Molly Schreiner, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology, 3,261

Cassidy Strittmatter, senior, marketing, 3,681

Carissa Tambroni, fifth year, secondary education, 3,493 Kent state (12) Elise Bearance, senior, nursing, 3,389

Bella Carpenter, senior, exercise science, 3,440

Lauren Conroy, junior, nursing, 3,437

Maybritt Duwel, second year, Psychology, 3.666

Agustina Florio, senior, sports administration, 3,520

Madison Leety, senior, nursing, 3,672

Sophia Livingston, sophomore, general affairs, 3,970

Emma Rolston, junior, general affairs, 3,370

Maia Sarrabayrouse, junior, business management, 3,728

Emma Seger, Junior, Biology, 3,384

Ashlyn Taylor, sophomore, scouting, 3,822

Eva Usoz, sophomore, physical education, sports performance, 3,603 Longwood (5) Maria Papas, Junior, Kinesiology, 3.223

Ireland McDermott, graduate student in business administration, 3,273

Jane Ramsay, Junior, Communication Studies, 3,371

Cara Obeirne, senior, biology, 3,770

Hunter-Paige Johnson, graduate student in business administration, 3,896 Miami (12)

Berta Mata Senior, Microbiology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, 3.41

Becca Kline Senior, Kinesiology Premedical Studies, Nutrition and Health, 3.83

Carlie Servis Senior, Kinesiology Premedical Studies, 3.68

Katherine Groff Senior, Finance, 3.79

Imke Breedijk Junior, Real Estate, 3.81

Becca lawn Junior, Accountancy, 3.31

Izzy Hass Junior, Kinesiology, 3.33

Riley Mazzalupi Junior, Business Analysis, 3.93

Paula Navarro Junior, Psychology, Business Economics, 3.58

Nicky Sjouken Junior, Psychology, 3.84

Kylie Coughlin Second year, exploratory studies, 3.81

Maggie Reed Sophomore, Marketing, 3.28 Ohio (14) Emily Beitzel, sophomore, pre-nursing, 3,474

Zoe Collins, sophomore, physics, astrophysics, 3,501

Noa Desmaretz, Senior, International Affairs, 3,573

Sasha Dikotla, junior, chemical engineering, 3.693

Gwen Hershberger, Junior, Mechanical Engineering, 3,724

Mary Huffman, Junior, Business Analytics, 3,277

Merle Kal, Senior, Biology Human Biology, 3.555

Meela Kopp, graduate student, Masters of Analytics, 4,000

Natalie LaFleur, sophomore, journalism news and information, 3,797

Bodhi Littlefield, Senior, Integrated Language Arts, 3,824

Macy Lotze, graduate student, Masters of Management, 3,569

Anouk Plaehn, Junior, Business Analysis, 3,984

Emily Risser, Junior, Biological Sciences, 3,334

Annie Ryan, second-year psychology, 3.731

