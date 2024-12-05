Cricket Australia 'proud' of Afghanistan's stance after ICC criticism





Cricket Australia (CA) has defended its position on refusing to play Afghanistan in a bilateral series after coming under criticism from outgoing ICC chairman Greg Barclay. Barclay, who hands over the reins to India's Jay Shah, made a sharp attack on CA for playing against Afghanistan in major tournaments but canceling several head-to-head series against the country. “If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup,” Barclay said in an interview with Britain's The Telegraph newspaper. 'Of course it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about half a principle.' Follow all five Tests in this summer's Border-Gavaskar series on the ABC Sport live blogAnd tune in to the conversation with ABC Listen. CA chairman Mike Baird was surprised by Barclay's comments, saying he had “not heard those views before in any forum.” “We are very proud of the stand we have taken and we support the Afghanistan women's cricket team and the members who are still there. [based in Australia]Baird said. “We have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should.” The ICC has not sanctioned Afghanistan despite the women's team being unable to play in their country since the Taliban regained power in 2021. Last year, Australia played Afghanistan in the Men's ODI World Cup, best known for Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary unbeaten 201 that sealed a stunning victory. Afghanistan defeated Australia in the Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year. (Getty Images: Gareth Copley) But Afghanistan turned the tables and defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup earlier this year to book a historic place in the semi-finals. CA has canceled several bilateral series against Afghanistan over the past three years, citing the marked deterioration of human rights for women and girls since the return of the Taliban. VOTE NOW: What are the biggest moments between Australia and India? This summer, ABC Sport will be looking for the most memorable cricket moment between Australia and India, as chosen by its readers. Cast your vote now in our online poll. An Afghanistan women's XI will play a match against a CA XI at Melbourne's Junction Oval on January 30, ahead of the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG. The players involved have lived in Melbourne and Canberra as of 2021. “That event that will take place at the end of January will be a celebration of women,” Baird said. After the Afghanistan men's team reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, the women's players took the opportunity to plead their case at the ICC, urging them to field a refugee squad from Australia. “We ask the ICC to help us set up a refugee team in Australia,” the women wrote in an open letter to the ICC in July. “It could be managed by the East Asian Cricket office in Cricket Australia. “With this team we want to represent all Afghan women who dream of playing cricket but cannot do so in Afghanistan.” MONKEY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-12-05/cricket-australia-icc-criticism-afghanistan/104688746 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos