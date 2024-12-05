India vs Pakistan Hockey Highlights, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal shines as India beat Pakistan to clinch fifth title

Sports
Highlights of the hockey between India and Pakistan: The Indian hockey team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the 2024 Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final in Muscat, Oman. With this, India claimed a record-extending fifth title. Araijeet Singh Hundal was the hero of the winning side with four goals while Dilraj Singh scored the remaining goal. For Pakistan, Sufyan Khan hit two and Hannan Shahid scored one goal. It was Pakistan who took an early lead, but India recovered within a minute to level the score, thanks to Araijeet. India even took a 3-1 lead at one point, but their opponents also made a remarkable comeback to make it three. Araijeet then scored twice in the fourth quarter to ultimately help India win.
22:29 (IST)
IND vs PAK, Jr. Men's Asia Cup final: it's a fact!
Okay, people! That's it from the final of the India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024. Hope you liked our coverage of the summit clash. For more action, stay tuned to NDTV Sports.
22:14 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India's dominance in the event –
India won the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup title for the first time in 2004. They took the honor again in 2008, 2015, 2023 and now in 2024. They are the most successful team in the history of the event. Pakistan are second in the list with three titles to their name.
22:04 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: a close game!
The scorecard may not indicate how close the game was! At the end of the third quarter the score stood at 3-3, thanks to Pakistan's remarkable comeback. But India recovered very well and won the match 5-3. Araijeet Singh Hundal scored two goals in the last quarter to help India clinch glory.
22:01 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India wins!!!
There's victory for the Indian hockey team!!! They defeated Pakistan 5-3 for a record-extending fifth Junior Asia Cup hockey title. Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals while Dilraj Singh scored the remaining goal for India.
Full-time: IND 5-3 PAK
21:53 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India in full control!
India gets another penalty corner. They put a lot of pressure on their opponents. The Pakistani goalkeeper and his players are not happy about it. The PC stays, but the drag move does not give India another goal. There are about three minutes left to play.
Last quarter: IND 5-3 PAK
21:49 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
Araijeet Singh Hundal scored again through a penalty corner. That's goal number 4 from the star drag flicker. India now has supreme control. They lead 5-3 and are very close to a record-extending fifth title.
Last quarter: IND 5-3 PAK
21:46 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India misses another chance!
India got a penalty corner but failed to convert it. It was a good defense from Pakistan. Four-time champions India are still in the lead.
Last quarter: IND 4-3 PAK
21:44 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Brilliant save!
That's a quality save from the Indian goalkeeper and that's followed by some brilliant work from the defenders. India manages to avert a serious threat and that keeps them in the lead. About 10 minutes left to play.
Last quarter: IND 4-3 PAK
21:43 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Bad pass from India!
That's a very bad cross pass from India, just outside the striking circle. The ball has gone outside the sideline and that gives Pakistan possession of the ball.
Last quarter: IND 4-3 PAK
21:39 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
India has taken the lead!!! This is the moment the defending champions were waiting for. A brilliant cross from the left flank and Araijeet Singh Hundal took a brilliant deflection at the far post, putting India in control.
Last quarter: IND 4-3 PAK
21:37 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Quarter 3 ends!
That's the end of the third quarter. Pakistan is rising in the ranks and it is a sign of trouble for defending champions India. At one point India led 3–1, but Pakistan scored two more goals to level the score. The last quarter is coming!
Q3 ends: IND 3-3 PAK
9:35 PM (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Foul from India!
An air pass but there is a mistake and India loses possession. Pakistan takes control of the proceedings. However, they also hesitate in their attack. There are about 30 seconds left until the end of the third quarter.
Question 3: IND 3-3 PACK
21:29 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
Another penalty corner for Pakistan and they are well and truly back in the match. The score is leveled at 3-3 and it is once again Sufyan Khan, who converted it from PC. You couldn't have asked for a better final match between India and Pakistan! We still have 21 minutes of action left in this intense match.
Question 3: IND 3-3 PACK
21:26 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Opportunity missed!
Some really good passing and India are close to circling penetration. There is a foul from India and they lose possession. Pakistan quickly removes the ball from the danger zone.
Question 3: IND 3-2 PACK
21:22 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India's plan fails!
A change in Araijeet Singh Hundal's position just before the shot and that plan didn't work for India. The injection was fine, but Hundal had to go to the goalkeeper's right. He got good power there, but it was brilliantly saved by the Pakistani keeper. India is missing a big opportunity here.
Question 3: IND 3-2 PACK
21:18 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Second half begins!
The second half of the exciting match between India and Pakistan has begun. The passing of both teams was really bad. They should aim to improve this quarter.
Question 3: IND 3-2 PACK
21:10 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Rest!
It was an action-packed first half. Pakistan scored an early goal and India equalized within a minute. India struck twice in the second quarter and just when it looked like Pakistan were falling behind, they came back with a goal on the stroke of half-time.
Halftime: IND 3-2 PAK
21:07 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
Pakistan got a penalty corner in the last 11 seconds of the second quarter and they converted it. A powerful drag move from Sufyan Khan has found the back of the net. And with that, Pakistan is back in the game. India now has a lead of just one goal.
Question 2: IND 3-2 PACK
21:02 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India keeps attacking!
India tried to enter the circle from the left flank, on a failed attempt they took the ball back and tried to attack again from the right flank. Pakistan managed to thwart both attempts. Four minutes remain in the second quarter.
Question 2: IND 3-1 PACK
20:55 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
India scores a field goal and is now truly in a dominant position. The defending champions led 3-1. Dilraj Singh showed exceptional talent with the stick to put India in complete control.
Question 2: IND 3-1 PACK
20:54 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: GOAL!!!
India takes the lead early in the second quarter. They got another penalty corner and scored again. It was an excellent drag move from Araijeet Singh Hundal that helped India take a 2-1 lead. This is the second goal in the match by India's star player Araijeet.
Question 2: IND 2-1 PACK
20:52 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Another penalty corner for India!
India gets another penalty corner. Can they make it 2-1?
Question 2: IND 1-1 PACK
20:48 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: End of the first quarter!
That's the end of the first quarter. Both India and Pakistan are currently tied at 1-1. Both goals came in the first four minutes and after that neither team was able to score in the first quarter. Passing could have been a little better in the phase. However, there are still three quarters to go and both teams will be looking to improve on that front.
Q1 ends: IND 1-1 PAK
20:43 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: exciting match!
More and more air passes between the players of both teams. However, neither team managed to threaten each other after the two early goals. Three minutes left in the first quarter here.
Question 1: IND 1-1 PACK
20:36 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: India equalizes!!!
India scores their first goal! Araijeet Singh Hundal is the one who does it! What a game this is going to be! Less than four minutes before the start, both India and Pakistan have scored a goal each. India gets the goal through a penalty corner and the score is now 1-1.
Question 1: IND 1-1 PACK
20:34 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Early goal for Pakistan!
An early goal for Pakistan! A clear opportunity and Pakistan lead 1-0 in the first quarter. Hannan Shahid has scored a field goal to give the team the lead. Press India now!
Q1: IND 0-1 PACK
20:33 (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: match on the way!
The Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 hockey final between India and Pakistan has kicked off in Muscat, Oman. India wants to launch an attack.
20:28 (IST)
IND vs PAK Hockey final LIVE: time for national anthems!
Players from both teams line up for their respective national anthems. We're just a few minutes away from the start of the match. Then take a look at India's starting eleven:
Here is Team India's starting XI for the epic final showdown against Pakistan at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024
The rising stars of Indian hockey are ready to shine on the big stage and make the nation proud. Let's unite… pic.twitter.com/cMDlZsO7G1
Ice Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2024
20:07 (IST)
Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final Live: Both Teams Undefeated!
Notably, India and Pakistan topped their respective groups after winning all four matches they each played. In the semi-finals, India recorded a strong 3-1 win over Malaysia, while Pakistan defeated Japan 4-2.
8:00 PM (IST)
IND vs PAK Final LIVE: a long-awaited clash!
The two most successful teams in the Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey match tonight in the final of the 2024 edition. India is the most successful team in the tournament with no fewer than four titles to their name. Next on the list is Pakistan, which has won the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey title three times.
19:42 (IST)
Welcome people!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final.
