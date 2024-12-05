Game, Set, Match – The Hawk News

Here's the thing: There are no pickles involved in pickleball.



There is a ball, yes, plastic and with holes, slightly larger than a tennis ball. There are two to four players and rackets for each. Players use their paddles to hit the ball over a net in the hope that their opponent cannot return the ball.

Now the fastest growing sport in America, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry AssociationPickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Even though pickleball only really took off in the last few years, it has been around ever since 1965 when Joel Pritchard, a U.S. Representative from Washington state, and a friend repurposed an old badminton court in Pritchard's backyard to create a game that their entire family could play together. The first permanent pickleball court was later built in the backyard of Pritchard's friend and neighbor, Bob OBrian.



Prichard's wife, Joan Pritchard, named the game after pickle boats, rowboats that, according to pickleball lore, are thrown together with leftover non-starters from crew races.

Brian Wagner, chief administrative officer at Athletic heyday in Philadelphia, Heyday Athletic said it would offer a pickleball league in the spring of 2022 after seeing pickleball begin to take the country by storm.

We saw how popular pickleball was across the country, Wagner said.

Heyday Athletic has since opened four courts in Philadelphia.

According to March 2023 figures, an estimated 48.3 million adult Americans played pickleball in the past twelve months. Association of Pickleball Professionals. There are now more than 11,000 locations to play pickleball and more than 40,000 courts in the U.S., according to American Pickleball. A number of these courts have replaced the old tennis courts.

Pickleball has many qualities that draw people to it. It is accessible, easy to learn and can be played at all ages and levels. The sport is also cheap. A paddle and ball will cost you about $20.

Abbey Chan 26 has been playing for five years and believes the sport will continue to grow as more places become available. She was introduced to the game by her family. She, her cousins ​​and some neighbors all played together on a court near her cousin's house.

It's a fun sport and not super taxing, Chan said. Its impact is quite low and the rules are not that difficult. You can play it both indoors and outdoors. Everyone can do it.

Chan plays in St. Joes' intramural pickleball league, which started last fall and has 68 participants, campus recreation specialist Daniel Yen wrote in an email to The Hawk. Campus recreation offers a Men's Doubles Pickleball League, a Mixed Doubles Pickleball League and a Women's Doubles Pickleball League, all at Hawk Hill.

The newly renovated OPake Fitness and Recreation Center now includes three multi-sport courts behind the front desk, which are netted and painted for pickleball play, Yen said.

Caroline Sendi, 26, who competes in the St. Joes competition, said she enjoys playing a sport that is easy to learn with her friends.

I thought it would be fun to sign up because it's basically like tennis and you can play with your best friends, Sendi said.

Sendi was also introduced to the game by her family.

It's not just for one specific generation, Sendi said. I know my mom does clinics. She's not even the oldest or youngest person, so it's just fun to see everyone enjoying playing it.

Matteo Reina 28, who plays in the St. Joes league, is a newcomer to pickleball. He didn't start playing until late October.

It's honestly an easy game to learn and easy to continue developing, Reina said.

Wagner said he doesn't see an end to the pickleball craze.

I don't know if it has reached its peak. It may not even reach its final form, Wagner said. More professional leagues begin. You see a lot of pretty influential people starting to play it and get involved. I think Pickleball will continue this kind of upward trend.