Sports
Jessica Pegula felt all the emotions when she returned to New York for the Garden Cup
A wave of emotions washed over American tennis star Jessica Pegula this week as she arrived in New York City for the Garden Cup.
The US Open may have ended almost three months ago, but Pegula's return to the city took her back to how she felt during the grueling three-week run to her first Grand Slam final.
It's so weird. It feels like I was just here, Pegula said Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's exhibition match against compatriot Emma Navarro at Madison Square Garden. My coach was here with me and he said, Oh God, we're back. Just the stress and everything and the chaos of those three weeks, it's quite funny, you immediately feel it coming back to the city.
It's been 15 years since Pegula, now 30, turned pro, but she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
Pegula's dominant play this summer and at the US Open has only reinvigorated her and reminded her that she still has much to offer the tennis world.
Before Pegula's breakthrough summer, she dealt with a series of injuries.
She missed the Middle East swing in February with a neck injury, but after a brief return, Pegula suffered a rib injury in April and didn't feel like the player she knew she was.
She decided to sit out the European clay season.
That long break from tennis, her longest since the pandemic, left Pegula eager to get back on the court.
You don't doubt yourself, you just get worried, she said. You're like, I just want to go out there and see everyone else playing and everyone else doing well. You feel like everyone is ahead of you and you're falling behind.
That time off might have been exactly what Pegula needed. She came back refreshed.
Pegula defended her title at the Canada Open in early June and finished second at the Cincinnati Open in August before heading to the US Open, where she eventually fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
I just participated really well [this year] and I am always very proud of my participation, said Pegula. The journey I was able to take over the summer was something I have never done before in my career at any level.
Pegula, ranked No. 7 in the World Tennis Association's world rankings, took part in the Rangers-Devils match at the Garden on Monday.
During a stoppage in play, she was reminded of how special the New York sports audience is when she received an ovation after highlights of her thrilling semifinal win against Karolina Muchova at the US Open played on the video board.
The New York crowd is just different, said Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabers owner Terry Pegula. It was really cool to see that they were still hyped about that moment when I made it to the finals and I thought that was really cool.
So it's definitely a lot of special memories for me.
The same can be said for the 23-year-old Navarro, who notably defeated defending US Open champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round of this year's event before losing in the semifinals.
It is [cool] to come back to the city and think back a little bit to the experience I had at the US Open, said Navarro, who was ranked eighth in the world. Putting on a bit of a show in a more relaxed atmosphere [at the Garden Cup]I think it's very exciting.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/12/04/sports/jessica-pegula-felt-all-emotions-in-return-to-ny-for-garden-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- House prices are expected to increase by 6 percent; Jim Chalmers downplays PM's suggestions; UnitedHealth's Brian Thompson shot dead in New York
- Category review: English cricket teams in the 19th century
- Kuwaiti foreign minister praises PM Modi, says Indian leader is one of the wisest people in the world
- Trump's Defense Secretary has some unusual views on military matters
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Lahore and nearby cities
- Tennis changed the course of my life, Vyshnave Sivasankar
- Vietnam: Death Penalty Over $12 Billion Fraud
- Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks SEC chairman seen as pro-crypto
- Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the years to come – Insurance News
- Dasco regarding Jokowi's chance to join Gerindra after he was not recognized by PDIP
- Early Signing Period: Track 2025 Maryland Football Recruiting Class
- The French government falls because Prime Minister Michel Barnier loses a vote of confidence BBC News