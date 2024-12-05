Jessica Pegula felt all the emotions when she returned to New York for the Garden Cup

A wave of emotions washed over American tennis star Jessica Pegula this week as she arrived in New York City for the Garden Cup.

The US Open may have ended almost three months ago, but Pegula's return to the city took her back to how she felt during the grueling three-week run to her first Grand Slam final.

It's so weird. It feels like I was just here, Pegula said Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's exhibition match against compatriot Emma Navarro at Madison Square Garden. My coach was here with me and he said, Oh God, we're back. Just the stress and everything and the chaos of those three weeks, it's quite funny, you immediately feel it coming back to the city.

American tennis player Jessica Pegula hits tennis balls into the stands during a timeout in the third quarter of the Knicks' 121-106 win over the Magic on December 3, 2024. Brad Penner-Imagn images

It's been 15 years since Pegula, now 30, turned pro, but she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Pegula's dominant play this summer and at the US Open has only reinvigorated her and reminded her that she still has much to offer the tennis world.

Before Pegula's breakthrough summer, she dealt with a series of injuries.

She missed the Middle East swing in February with a neck injury, but after a brief return, Pegula suffered a rib injury in April and didn't feel like the player she knew she was.

She decided to sit out the European clay season.

That long break from tennis, her longest since the pandemic, left Pegula eager to get back on the court.

Carlos Alvaraz, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Ben Shelton attend the Knicks NBA Cup win

about the magic at Madison Square Garden. NBAE via Getty Images

You don't doubt yourself, you just get worried, she said. You're like, I just want to go out there and see everyone else playing and everyone else doing well. You feel like everyone is ahead of you and you're falling behind.

That time off might have been exactly what Pegula needed. She came back refreshed.

Pegula defended her title at the Canada Open in early June and finished second at the Cincinnati Open in August before heading to the US Open, where she eventually fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

I just participated really well [this year] and I am always very proud of my participation, said Pegula. The journey I was able to take over the summer was something I have never done before in my career at any level.

Jessica Pegula reached the final of the US Open singles. Jason Szenes for New York Post

Pegula, ranked No. 7 in the World Tennis Association's world rankings, took part in the Rangers-Devils match at the Garden on Monday.

During a stoppage in play, she was reminded of how special the New York sports audience is when she received an ovation after highlights of her thrilling semifinal win against Karolina Muchova at the US Open played on the video board.

The New York crowd is just different, said Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabers owner Terry Pegula. It was really cool to see that they were still hyped about that moment when I made it to the finals and I thought that was really cool.

Jessica Pegula had a strong performance at this year's US Open. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

So it's definitely a lot of special memories for me.

The same can be said for the 23-year-old Navarro, who notably defeated defending US Open champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round of this year's event before losing in the semifinals.

It is [cool] to come back to the city and think back a little bit to the experience I had at the US Open, said Navarro, who was ranked eighth in the world. Putting on a bit of a show in a more relaxed atmosphere [at the Garden Cup]I think it's very exciting.