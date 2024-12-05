Tennis changed the course of my life, Vyshnave Sivasankar

The following is one of the spotlights that Tennis Canada is publishing as part of her this month The victory will be HER fundraising campaign. They tell the stories of five women for whom tennis has played a major role and contributed to victories in their personal and professional lives. Be part of the movement and take action.

Vyshnave Sivasankar's inspiring story begins thirty years ago, in war-torn Sri Lanka. Her parents left a life of fear and uncertainty to seek refuge in Canada. Little did they know that their courage and determination to start over would lay the foundation for a future full of hope and fulfillment through tennis for their daughter.

They made their way to Toronto, Ontario and gave birth to Vyshnave just a few years later. It is here, in the underserved Jane-Finch area northwest of downtown, that Vyshnave found a community that welcomed her like no other, offering her inclusion, an outlet and, ultimately, a home.

While her mother worked in a factory and her father worked in restaurants over the years, working his way up from dishwasher to chef, Vyshnave attended various programs, mostly sports-related. That included football and swimming, but there was a clear frontrunner in her mind and that was tennis.

I grew up in the Jane-Finch area and participated in many different programs, including the Jane-Finch Community Tennis Association tennis program. And there I was introduced to tennis as a summer sport. I was busy with a lot of other things at that time. My parents would put me in any free program. So it started out as something I did for fun, but I really liked the coaches and the adult leaders that we had at the time. They made me feel so welcome, in a different way. I didn't feel like I was going to a tennis lesson, I felt like I was part of a community for the first time. – Vyshnave Sivasankar

The Jane-Finch Community Tennis Association (JFCTA) was originally launched by Tennis Canada in 2006 as a community initiative to provide Jane-Finch residents with opportunities and access to tennis. Each year, Tennis Canada provides the program with a grant, as well as office space and discounted playing time at Sobeys Stadium. Since her first experiences with the organization, Vyshnave's passion for tennis has only grown stronger, as has her sense of belonging and her desire to give back. Over time, she evolved from a participant to attempting coaching and is now their program coordinator, with the responsibility of overseeing their women's and girls' programs.

When I started playing tennis, I wasn't very good, but I really wanted to be one. So to have that community and that determination to be good at something, it really motivated me to work, to become a volunteer, to become an assistant coach, to become a head coach. I worked with the organization and with my coaches to build my skills and that led to me achieving my goals. Last year I started as a program coordinator. When I started, it wasn't something I thought I would do.

Vyshnave's hunger for tennis is matched only by her insatiable curiosity for learning. From 2016 to 2020, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto in human biology, environment and health. After spending hours studying in labs and writing papers, she came to the conclusion that science was not the path for her. Instead, she suddenly realized that her true passion lies in the work she had been doing at the JFCTA.

That was a turning point, she explained. I started to focus more on working with Jane-Finch Tennis and other nonprofits and doing research for them, different studies on what they would like to change or improve to ensure results. So then I looked at graduate programs related to that. And now I'm still at the University of Toronto doing my master's degree in adult education and community development. So working at this organization and seeing how nonprofits work makes me want to give back. Tennis and the Jane-Finch program are why I feel this way. It certainly changed the course of my life.

Since shifting the focus of her studies, Vyshnave has had the opportunity to work with multiple nonprofit organizations on research projects close to her heart. Through her connections at JFCTA, she completed an internship at the MLSE Foundation last year. There she worked closely on their Change the Game project, which focuses on understanding sports and games-related issues of access, engagement and equity across Ontario.

They wanted to assess how access and barriers to sport had changed between COVID and last year. I helped conduct their research, worked with data and analyzed the results over the three years.

Through JFCTA's relationship with Tennis Canada, Vyshnave has attended the annual UNMATCHED: Gender Equity in Sports Conference every year since its inception. In August, she had the opportunity to meet keynote speaker, former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, Venus Williams. It is these tennis experiences that truly inspire Vyshanave to be the leader she has become for women and girls in her own community.

Photo: Melissa Di Pasquale/Tennis Canada

I just feel like, there are all these people doing all these things, so why can't I be that person? It is also very inspiring for our coaches and participants. It's hard to find the words to describe it [UNMATCHED] conference. I met Venus. I never thought I would be able to say that.

With your support, girls like Vyshnave can continue to access life-changing programs that open doors to mentorship, education and leadership opportunities. Every dollar counts to break down barriers and ensure victory will be HER.

