KU Football will sign 15 high school commitments on signing day

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his team after scoring a field goal during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Arrowhead Stadium. Updated Wednesday, December 4, 4:37 PM: After a series of changes late in the fall reshaped the image of the 2025 recruiting class, the Kansas football team officially signed 15 incoming freshmen on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. KU's recent additions from the month of November, receivers Bryson Hayes and Jaden Nickens and running back Justin Thurman, joined the Jayhawks' 12 other commitments in agreeing to play for the Jayhawks. The rest of the class includes initial commitments, quarterback David McComb and linebacker Malachi Curvey; spring additions Anderson Kopp and John Kelly; seven players who committed to KU during the official summer visit weeks in wideouts Jackson Cook and Tate Nagy, defensive linemen Josiah Hammond, Adrian Holley and Garrett Martin and safeties Darrion Jones and Brandon Schmelzle; and late summer signing Chris McCorkle. “We want to make sure we find guys who love football,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “It takes a lot of work. How important is football to them? Everyone may say it, everyone has dreams and ambitions, but do you really understand what it takes and do you enjoy it enough to do it, because it is virtually 365 days a year? “… I think the competitiveness, I think we added athleticism, I think we got a little bit faster in some spots, and again, as a whole, I really like this group.” The Jayhawks' class is ranked 56th in the country on 247Sports, 60th on On3 and 68th on Rivals. KU also has secured commitments from a pair of transfers this offseason in Bangally Kamara, a South Carolina linebacker who committed to the team in early November, and Iowa transfer Leshon Williams, although their signings were not announced Wednesday morning. While KU didn't lose any of its committed freshmen in the early days before signing day, the class certainly had more intrigue late in the game than its 2024 predecessor. As KU turned Hayes from Nebraska, Nickens from Oklahoma and Thurman from Notre Dame , it also lost offensive lineman Juju Marks to Nebraska, linebacker Kenyon Rivera to Memphis and tight end Joeseph Skipworth to Mississippi State. “That's happening across the country right now, more than ever,” Leipold said. “And I think there's probably a lot of reasons for that. I think the new model we operate in will always play a role. I also think sometimes that this early official visiting time… you want young men to make good, solid decisions and feel comfortable, but I think there's probably some doubts sometimes whether it's distance or other things that come with that to go. An encouraging sign for the Jayhawks in 2025 is the presence of three in-state recruits in Hayes, Nagy and Schmelzle. “I think when you see improved play on the field, improved commitment to the facilities and all those things,” Leipold said, “I hope the high school coaches feel that while we can't please everyone could have continued to work on it. and show that we really want to have in-state players in our program and build from there.” The 15 freshmen and two committed transfers are a fairly small number compared to the 38 players who went through the senior day prior to the Colorado game on Nov. 23 and one who transferred; as such, KU will need to continue to ramp up its ongoing activity in the transfer portal to replenish its roster ahead of next season. The 2025 signatories Jackson Cook, wide receiver, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, South Gwinnett, Loganville, Georgia Malachi Curvey, linebacker, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee, Iowa Josiah Hammond, defensive tackle, 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, Union, Tulsa, Oklahoma Bryson Hayes, wide receiver, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, corn, Wichita, Kansas Adrian Holley, defensive end, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Michigan City, Westville, Indiana Darrion Jones, safety, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Florida John Kelly, running back, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Cypress Christian, Cypress, Texas Anderson Kopp, offensive lineman, 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Brophy Prep, Phoenix, Arizona Garrett Martin, defensive end, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona David McComb, quarterback, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Edmond Memorial, Edmond, Oklahoma Chris McCorkle, cornerback, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Cardinal Mooney, Bradenton, Florida Tate Nagy, wide receiver, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Blue Valley West, Overland Park, Kansas Jaden Nickens, wide receiver, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Sierra Canyon, Simi Valley, California Brandon Schmelzle, safety, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Axtell, Axtell, Kansas Justin Thurman, running back, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Jesuit, Tampa, Florida PREVIOUS LAST Latest Big 12 power rankings: ASU tops, KU finishes at No. 9

